Senate Holds Emergency Plenary, Urges Protest Organisers to Jettison Action

* Says one year too short to assess govt’s performance

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday held an emergency plenary to deliberate on urgent national issues.

The senators, who were already on their annual vacation, were recalled to attend to the matters of urgent national importance.

They passed a resolution urging planners of the proposed nationwide protest against hunger, billed to start Thursday, to jettison the idea.

The red chamber maintained that one year was too short a time to assess the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s government .

The Senate’s resolution to this effect was taken after about two hours of closed door session.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after the adoption of the resolution, said: “On the protest slated for tomorrow, 1st of August, 2024, the Senate kindly urges the planners to shelve their plans because one year is not long enough for the policies being implemented by the current administration of President Bola Tunibu to yield the desired results.

“The Senate urges the protesters to give the government more time to address their demands, considering the measures being put in place to ameliorate the situation in the country.

“Some of them are the National Minimum Wage Act, the sale of crude oil to local refiners in naira, the implementation of Students Loan Act, the assent recently granted to the South-east Development Commission and the North-west Development Commission, bills passed by the National Assembly to further address developments at the grassroots.

“The Senate and in fact, the entire National Assembly is willing to legislate on all matters that will bring about succour to Nigerians in general.”