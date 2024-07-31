Hardship Protests Start Tomorrow Nationwide, as Court Restricts Movement in Lagos

•Restrains activities from 8am to 6pm

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale, Juliet Akoje, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja, Wale Igbintade in Lagos, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, James Sowole in Abeokuta





There appears to be no going back on the proposed #Endbadgovernance nationwide protest slated to commence tomorrow, an idea said to have been stoked by the prevalent hunger and hardship across the country.

The protest meant to register the displeasure of the Nigerian people against the policies of the government of President Bola Tinubu, is conceived to run for 10 days except there’s a major intervention along the way.

Curiously, an initiative by a Lagos High Court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare, which has restricted the movement and activities of the protesters to just two venues with definite timeframe, might have allayed the fears of those who were worried the protests could be hijacked and turn violent.

This development was said to have followed a request by some of the leaders of the planned protests for permission to hold peacefully assemble and also possible venues to hold their rallies.

But Vice-President Kashim Shettima has solicited the support of Nigerians for the actualisation of the programmes and policies of President Tinubu’s government, insisting that the president meant well for all Nigerians, and was neither anti-north nor anti-Islam.

At the same time, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, met with organisers of Take It Back Movement, and prominent human rights lawyers on how to fashion modalities for the protest, even as he cautioned against violence protest.

Similarly, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared that custodial facilities (prisons) across the nation was a red zone and that no protester should get to their perimeters.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, while rallying support for the president, assured the Nigerian people that Tinubu was working round the clock to address their plights.

Interestingly, and out of the fear of the unknown, the management of Silverbird Mall, an entertainment facility, has announced a “difficult decision” to temporarily close the mall, until further notice, ahead of the protests.

Also, more prominent Nigerians, including the Kogi State Governor , Mr. Usman Ododo; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola; the Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, the Anglican Primate, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba; and an activist cleric, Bishop Wycliffe Khaemba, among several others, have pleaded with the protesters to shelve the idea and engage the government instead.

However, in furtherance of their enmity, a former Petroleum Minister (State), Timipre Sylva, has described the alleged claims by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, that he (Sylva) was supporting the protest as shocking, insensitive and divisive.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police, yesterday, paraded a 34-year-old social media influencer, Suleiman Yakubu, resident in Jos North, for allegedly inciting violence through the social media.

The police, therefore, vowed to resist any form of violent protest in the country, while enumerating the severe negative effects that such demonstrations could have on the Nigerian society.

In the same breath, the Police Service Commission (PSC), has called on Nigerians to give peace a chance and support the federal government in its efforts to improve the living conditions of its citizenry.

Court Restricts Movements in Lagos

Granting preemptive exparte application on the protest, Justice Ogundare, restricted protesters in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park, in Ketu area of the state.

The court gave the restriction order following the application filed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, seeking to maintain and secure public safety and prevent irreparable loss of lives and property in the state during the period of the protests.

Listed in the application as co-defendants were Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group); Comrade Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take it Back Movement); Persons unknown and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

While moving his application before the court, Pedro argued that as the Chief Law Officer of the state and having been privy to notices by different interests, who were for and against the nationwide protest, there was the need to protect the critical infrastructure of the state and prevent an irreparable loss of lives and property as witnessed during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

He stated that the police in the state did not have sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters, who planned to participate in the protest in all the local government councils and public highways and other areas of public access in the state.

He further argued that there was need to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums, who were prepared to breach law and order and cause destruction in different locations in the state on the pretext of public protest against alleged bad governance.

“In recognition of the citizens’ fundamental right to stage public protest against government policies and actions but prevent unlawful destruction of lives and properties in the process, the Lagos State Government has designated two public spaces and locations in the State where citizens can meet and converge to protest or express their displeasure against government. The locations are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos State.

“Public protest in all the local government councils and public highways as well as other areas of public access in the state for 10 days is a deliberate plan to shut down the state and if this is allowed it will amount to economic sabotage.

“An order of court is required in the circumstances so as to protect the fundamental rights of 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents to protest and other residents opposed to the protest to go about their lawful without harassment, disturbance and destruction of public buildings/properties.”

After listening to his argument, Justice Ogundare granted all the reliefs sought in the application.

He held: “An Order of Pre-emptive Remedy by way of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, their agents, privies, servants or any other person(s) acting through them from converging and carrying out their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings in Lagos State from the 1-10” August 1-10, 2024 excerpt in the approved designated location for peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings, to wit: Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park Ketu Lagos from 8 .00 am to 6pm pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“An order of pre-emptive remedy by way of interim preservative order is hereby granted directing the 6th Defendant to protect the fundamental rights of the 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents to freedom of association, peaceful public protest, procession and tallies in the approved designated location for peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings in Lagos State, To wit: Gani Fawehinm Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos and Peace Park, Ketu Lagos from 8am to 6pm on August 1-10, 2024 pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“An order of pre-emptive remedy by way of interim preservative order is hereby granted directing the 6th Defendant to provide security support and traffic management support to the 1st to 5th Defendants at the approved designated location for their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings in Lagos State, To wit: Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park Ketu Lagos from 8am to 6pm on 1st -10% August, 2024 pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“An Order of substituted service of the Order of this Court in this matter, the Memorandum of Claim/Letter of Claim and all other pre action protocols documents on the 1st- 5th Defendants/Respondents by Newspaper publication in a National daily to wit: any other widely read newspaper and the service shall be deemed as good and sufficient service on the Defendants/Respondents.”

Shettima: Tinubu’s Govt Needs People’s Support to Actualise Policies, Programmes

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has solicited the support of Nigerians for the actualisation of the programmes and policies of President Bola Tinubu’s government, insisting that the president meant well for all Nigerians.

According to him, contrary to speculations in some quarters, President Tinubu was neither anti-north nor anti-Islam, noting that he had reflected this in appointments to key positions in federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Shettima spoke yesterday when he hosted representatives of media practitioners from the northern part of the country on a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.

Commenting on the planned nationwide protest, he acknowledged the right of citizens to protest, noting, however, that it has its own demerits that were not pleasant.

“Today, if they say there will be a protest, it will amount to a lot of losses. Protest is the right of the people, but let it be known that historically, it has been hijacked by unscrupulous elements,” he warned.

He said current statistics of appointments into MDAs showed Tinubu’s choice of northerners for key areas such as agriculture, security, communications technology, health and allied services, among other positions in the Federal Government.

Shettima maintained that the present administration has genuine intentions to transform the lives of many in the North through laudable initiatives geared toward addressing the issues confronting the people.

IGP Meets Organisers, Rights Lawyers

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, met with organisers of Take It Back Movement, and some prominent human rights lawyers to fashion modality for the nationwide protest, while cautioning against violence protest.

A statement by Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the meeting which held virtually, had in attendance prominent human rights lawyers, Femi Falana (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and other key members of the Take It Back Movement.

He explained that the meeting was held at the instance of the planned nationwide protest, adding that the engagement was part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all citizens while upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Egbetokun emphasised the importance of maintaining public order and safety during the planned protests, even as he acknowledged the group’s right to express their concerns through peaceful protests and reiterated the Police Force’s duty to facilitate such rights within the bounds of the law.

The IG further advised the Take It Back Movement, to engage with the respective State Police Commissioners to coordinate and plan the protests in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and the general public, while pre-empting any security challenges and ensuring that the protests proceed peacefully.

He also advised against unplanned open and unnecessary processions due to the potential dangers they pose, stressing that organising and coordinating with the police and other security agencies were essential steps to mitigate risks, protect the rights of all citizens, and protect the well-being of all involved.

NcoS: Custodial Centres Are Red Zone

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has declared custodial facilities (prisons) across the nation red zones and that no protesters should get to their perimeters.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar said, “In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on the first day of August 2024, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones. Therefore, any person or group of persons, who have no business whatsoever, should steer clear.

“Furthermore, the Service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security. Tampering with or attacking them will lead to breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general.

“The Service strongly advises all members of the public to join hands with the Service to ensure the protection of correctional facilities. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility is defiled.

“The Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide.”

Abbas: Tinubu Working to Address Plights

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu was working round the clock to address the plight of Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas said the present administration was not relenting in its efforts to bring succour to Nigerians.

He, therefore, appealed to the planners of the protests, especially the youths, to shelve their action in the interest of the country and its citizens.

“I address you today with a heart full of empathy and a deep sense of duty. We are living through challenging times, and I want to acknowledge the difficulties that many of you, especially our youth, are facing.

“The economic pressures, social uncertainties, and other related concerns weigh heavily on our nation. Your frustrations and reservations are not lost on us. We hear your cries for change, for a better and more equitable Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that these concerns are taken with the utmost seriousness by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We are committed to listening, engaging, and working with you to find sustainable solutions to the issues that confront us.”

Silverbird Closes Mall Temporarily

In a statement, by the management, Silverbird, wrote: “Due to the ongoing hardship protest intended to begin on the 1st of August being Thursday, 2024, in the country, we have made this difficult decision to temporarily close the mall, until further notice.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers, tenants, and staff are our top priority, and we cannot guarantee a safe environment for business to continue as usual.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

“We will keep you updated on any changes to our operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Ododo Appeals to Youths to Shun Protest

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has appealed to youths in the country to shun the proposed protest, describing those planning it as enemies of the country.

At the same time, the youths in the state have vowed not to participate in the protest.

Ododo gave this admonition while speaking at the empowerment of 500 women and youths in poultry value-chain credit support programme at the Glass House, Government House in Lokoja.

The governor explained that President Tinubu’s administration inherited the current economic hardship and that the protest would bring about destruction of the nations economy.

“As a State, we will continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu laudable initiative in making Nigeria great. To those Nigerians who are bent on violent protests, let reasoning prevail. We are making progress. We are moving forward. Our hopes are back.”

Aare Musulumi Advocates Dialogue

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, has called on the organisers of #endbadgovernance protest to shelve the idea and engage in constructive discussions with the federal government.

Akinola, in a statement in Ibadan, said doing this would guard against breakdown of law and order, cautioning that the protest could be hijacked by hoodlums, thereby defeating the purpose of the protest.

According to him, the right to protest is guaranteed by the constitution of the country and in most democracies around the world, stating however that in a situation where the agitation could be hijacked by hoodlums which might eventually lead to violence and anarchy, there was the need to take caution.

Catholic Bishops Warn Protest Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems

The Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, have warned that protests could not solve problems in Nigeria, urging the protesters to shelve their plans if they could not demonstrate their actions without hindering lawful businesses and constituting a nuisance.

This was contained in a communiqué co-signed at the end of their meeting held in Akure by the Chairman and Secretary of the Province, Most Rev. Leke Abegunrin and Most Rev. John Oyejola and released by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajaye.

The communiqué read in part: “Protests should cause no consternation in any normal democratic setting because the right to protest is guaranteed in true democracies all over the world. Protests are organised to draw the attention of governments and authorities to the opinions or demands of people or groups in society.

“In Nigeria, the impending protest has raised a furor of opinions regarding its legitimacy and expediency. Many believe that protests are not a solution to Nigeria’s problems. They are right. Protests are not meant to provide solutions to problems.

“Protests are held as a last resort for citizens who have cried out for solutions to problems and have not been heeded. Protests are the last resort for amplifying the voice of those who feel oppressed. The protests in Nigeria should be made to serve that purpose and none other.”

EndSARS Horror Mustn’t Repeat Itself, Anglican Primate Begs Security

The Anglican Primate, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has urged security agencies across the country to prevent a repeat of the EndSARS horror, which resulted in the death of many protesters.

Speaking at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Chancellors, Registrars, and Legal Officers Conference (ACRLOC) in Abuja, Archbishop Ndukuba expressed concern over government’s failure to address issues such as infrastructure, public schools, and rural communities.

The prelate criticised the government’s handling of the economy, citing increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

He also called for accountability and an intensified investigation into leaders, who were ‘evil and sacred cows,’ even as he commended the appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman but urged the government to heed calls for accountability.

Bishop: Protests Didn’t End Well in Kenya

An activist cleric, Bishop Wycliffe Khaemba, has admonished the youth preparing to take to the streets tomorrow, to learn from the bitter outcomes of the widespread protests in Kenya.

“I urge you to learn from what has happened and is still occurring in Kenya,” the bishop, who has been into activism for 28 years, said in a statement yesterday.

He added “We allowed ourselves to be led into violent protests and disturbances, thinking they would lead to a desired outcome. Unfortunately, they have resulted in an undesirable outcome.”

Khaemba, who pastors the One Ministry Methodist, advised Nigerian youths not to travel the same route because it would not end well for them and the nation.

Kano APC Youths Urge Nigerians to Embrace Dialogue, Shelve Planned Protest

A coalition of APC Youth Movements in Kano State, has issued stern warning to the organisers of protests to shelve all form of demonstration and embrace dialogue, in the interest of peace.

Chairman of the coalition, Adamu Unguwar Gini, issued the warning while addressing newsmen in Kano, yesterday.

He cautioned the youth against participating in the protest saying, “protests does not always yield desired outcomes but rather exacerbate challenges.

“While we acknowledge the legitimate concerns and grievances of the youth, we strongly advise against participating in this protest.”

Reconsider, Shelve Protest in Nation’s Interest, YEN Appeals

The Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to reconsider, and shelve the protest in nation’s interest, warning that saboteurs were exploiting genuine concerns to further their evil interest by destabilising the economy, polity, national unity and national stability.

Chairman of the group, Mr Chris Kohol, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said, “This protest if held will definitely lead to chaos, economic sabotage, wanton destruction of lives and properties which is not in our best national interest for now.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is underway to reform our economy and tackle the economic challenges that confront us as nation. He is barely fourteen months (14) in office and in as much as we are keen of instant change in the course of things in the nation, especially our standard of living.

“We also have to consider the long term benefits of the president’s economic reforms across many sectors of our economy. It is true that there is hunger in the land but do we throw the baby with the bath water? The answer is NO.”

Northern Group Suspends Participation in Nationwide Protest

A group known as Northern Initiative for Growth, one of the organisers of the protest has announced suspension of all action on the plan.

Addressing Journalists , Alkasim Nuhu Abdulkadir, National Coordinator, Northern Initiative for Growth declared that: “I stand before you today to address the Nigerian Youths and the nation at large on the recent developments regarding the planned nationwide protest.

“After careful consideration and consultation with stakeholders and various organs of the Union, we have decided to suspend the protest in the interim. This decision was not taken lightly, but we believe it is in the best interest of our nation and its people.

“We also appreciate the support of individuals and groups who have stood with us in this cause. Your commitment to a better Nigeria is inspiring, and we are grateful for your solidarity,” he added.

Sylva: Diri’s Allegations Shocking, Divisive

A former Petroleum Minister (State), Timipre Sylva, has described claims by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, that he (Sylva) was supporting the hardship protest as shocking, insensitive and divisive.

Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa, said Diri’s allegations, coming a day after he had issued a well-publicised statement urging youths in Bayelsa, Niger Delta and other parts of the country to shelve the planned protest, portrayed the Bayelsa governor as a man politicising a serious issue.

Sylva, in a statement personally signed and titled: “Our Governor Has Gone Mad Again”, said he shuddered in disbelief that the governor instead of joining hands with him to prevent the protest decided to seek political capital out of it by accusing him falsely.

“I once read a play by Prof. Ola Rotimi of blessed memory titled: Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again. In the prevailing circumstances in Bayelsa State, I thought that play should have been about a governor, who goes mad from time to time.

“Seeing statements credited to Gov. Douye Diri at his ‘security Council’ meeting, I shudder in disbelief. How could a governor, instead of joining hands with me in my efforts to prevent the protest, be accusing me falsely?

“And let’s say the truth, if anyone were to protest against bad governance in Bayelsa State, it would not be against President Tinubu but against Governor Diri. In spite of that, I believe that protests are mostly counter productive. And I will never encourage them.”

Police Parade Yakubu for Inciting Violence on Social Media, Vow to Resist Violence

The Police have paraded a 34-year-old social media influencer, Suleiman Yakubu, resident in Jos North, Plateau State, for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the protest.

The Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who paraded the suspect in Jos, also told reporters that the suspect provocatively urged the public to attack petrol stations, security operatives, and destroy critical state and private infrastructures.

“As you are all aware, a video recently went viral on TikTok, where an individual incited violence against state critical infrastructures, law enforcement agencies, and private individuals in Plateau State, in connection with the planned nationwide protest.

“The video, originating from a TikTok account identified as “Dan_Mallam68,” showed the suspect provocatively urging the public to attack petrol stations, security operatives, and destroy critical state and private infrastructures.

“Upon receiving this information, the Nigeria Police Force in Plateau State, with support from relevant stakeholders, traced the suspect’s location to Ahmadu Bello Way. On 28th July 2024, Suleiman Yakubu, a 34-year-old resident of Jos North, was successfully apprehended.

“During interrogation, Mr. Yakubu confessed to being the individual in the viral video but has not been able to explain his motivation for such statements with severe criminal implications. He is currently in police custody as we continue our investigations.”

Meanwhile, police have vowed to to resist any form of violent protest in the country, even as they enumerated the severe negative effects that such demonstrations could have on Nigerian society.

A statement by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, highlighted several critical points that underscored the importance of maintaining peace and order during protests.

Signed by Adejobi, the statement stated: “It is not only in Nigeria that there is hardship. It is a global meltdown. Is the government doing anything about it? Yes! This is what a responsive government will do”.

Egbetokun stressed that while the current economic challenges were not unique to Nigeria, the government was actively working to mitigate their impact and provide relief to the citizens.

PSC Begs Citizens to Give Peace a Chance

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has called on Nigerians to give peace a chance and support the federal government in its efforts to improve the living conditions of its citizenry.

The Commission also noted the need for Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the government in rebuilding the fractured Nigerian nation and avoid the temptation of falling prey to merchants of war.

A statement by spokesperson of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, noted that the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, called on police personnel in the country to rise to the occasion and defend the nation’s fragile democracy.

He further noted that the Commission would always reward hard work and commitment to national security.

Ogun APC Urges Residents to Adopt Peace

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, has called on the people of the state to embrace peace and continue to support the governments of Tinubu and that of Dapo Abiodun.

The call was made by stakeholders of the party after rising from an emergency meeting held at its State Secretariat, in Abeokuta

The meeting attended by the Ward Chairmen from the 236 wards, Local Government Party Chairmen and Secretaries from the 20 local government areas and members of the State Executive Committee of the Party, was presided over by the State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi.

Sanusi expressed his appreciation to the people of Ogun State, especially the youth, who have always maintained peace and refrained from the destruction of properties as this was the case during the #EndSars protest.

He, therefore, urged the people of Ogun State to do all that is possible to maintain peace and harmony for which Ogun State is well known for.

Gombe Students, Youth Groups Meet Governor Inuwa, Reject Protests

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has met with youths and student groups across the state as part of continued engagement with critical stakeholders to mitigate the potential negative impact of the planned August protest.

The meeting which held yesterday following a sensitisation programme earlier convened by the groups focused on how government could resolve the concerns of Nigerians through dialogue as against protest as being promoted by some citizens.

The groups, including representatives from the Gombe State Students Association (GOSSA) and the Coalition of Youth Groups, voiced their opposition to the protest, emphasising their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state while exploring other means of channeling their concerns to the authorities.

During the engagement, the groups presented a series of demands to the governor, part of which was the opening of scholarship portal, appointments of aides on students and youth matters, increased youth empowerment amongst others.

Responding, Yahaya approved the immediate opening of the scholarship portal to enable students enroll and benefit from educational opportunities and directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to expedite the process of appointing Special Assistants on Students’ Matters, a move aimed at better addressing the concerns of the students community.

He reassured them of his administration’s commitment to their empowerment, citing the recently passed social investment bill by the state assembly, which is designed to create job opportunities as part of efforts to improve the living conditions for young people in Gombe.

Edo Govt Alleges Plan by APC to Engage Hoodlums to Unleash Mayhem at Protests

The Edo State government has drawn the attention of security agencies in the state to alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to infiltrate the #EndBadGovernance protests, attack and destroy key public infrastructure in Benin City, the state capital.

The government claimed that the plans were being perfected by chieftains of the APC to use the protest as pretext to vandalise government buildings and cause mayhem in other to advance their “obnoxious political pursuit.”

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, “Our findings have shown that the Secretariat Complex, the Benin Shopping Mall, the Edo Production Centre and the Ossiomo Power Company have been penciled down for attacks.

“The plan, we have learned, is that the attacks will take the public by surprise and the protesters would be blamed for the destruction of property, allowing the APC and their sponsored thugs to go scot-free for the carnage they intend to cause.”

Government alleged that members of a particular secret cult have been penned down to lead the attacks with a popular APC leader set to mobilise them to these facilities.

Kano Braces Up for Protest as New Mobilisers Read Out Directives

Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Kano State, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM), have resolved to join nationwide protest against hardship and bad governance.

Addressing a press conference, leader of the group, Anans Adamu, issued directives to the teeming youth for the protest slated for 1st August.

The coalition made up of several civil society groups named Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM), decided to lead the protest as planned.

The group listed their demands to the Nigerian government to include reducing the pump price of petrol to between N160 to N200, reduce inflation on food, housing and electricity, bring down interest rates, reduce cost of governance and flush out insecurity in the country.

Niger Delta Leaders Pull Out of Protest

Niger Delta leaders across all walks of life, have declared that they would not be participating in the protest.

These leaders included representatives at the National Assembly, other government officials, leaders of groups, youths and women.

This was as the NDDC has announced to commence empowerment programmes for unemployed youths in the region with the payment of N50,000 to 10,000 youths in the region every month.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has also charged the people of the State not to join protest as it may not be the best option to the current economic situation in the country.

Stakeholders from the region made their position known while addressing thousands of youths at a one day “Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Executive Management Engagement with Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders and Selected Stakeholders” held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The leaders who described the organisers of the planned protest as “faceless”, emphasised that they had no interest of Niger Delta in their plans.

According to the stakeholders, the nationwide protest was targeted at President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to create an ungovernable environment for coup to place.

They advised their youths that any act that would make Niger Delta region to lose their 13 percent oil derivation, which the region had been clamouring for would be detrimental to the people.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, advised the youths not to take the resolve to shun the protest for granted because some persons might take advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble and vandalise people’s property.

He advised Nigerian youths not to copy things happening in other countries, especially Kenya, to cause chaos in their country, and appealed to aggrieved youths to consider the humane disposition of President Tinubu and shelve the planned protest.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, emphasised that it was only in unity and peace that progress could be achieved. He lauded the Board and Management of the NDDC for working hands in gloves to develop the Niger Delta region.

The National Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Emmanuel Ibok Essien, said if Niger Delta were to protest, it would be on issues that would address their needs. He said the organisers of the proposed protest were unknown faces, stressing that it was not in the interest of Niger Delta region.

President of Ijaw Youth Council (Worldwide), Jonathan Lokpobiri, noted the hardship Nigerians have been passing, but stated that the Niger Delta youths would not take part in the demonstration.

He warned that the planned protest was a “recipe for chaos”, adding that the challenges of Niger Delta were peculiar to the region.

Fubara while addressing youths under the aegis of SIMplified Ambassadors of Rivers State who came on a solidarity rally at the Government House gate, Port Harcourt, insisted that the protest would do more harm than good to the nation.

The governor who was represented by the Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, noted that it would not be wise to destroy existing state assets through protest as the government was making efforts to build more for the benefit of the people.