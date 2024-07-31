Four Policemen Shot Dead in Imo

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Four police officers on stop and search checkpoint along Owerri- Onitsha Road near the MOPOL headquarters were shot dead on Monday by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

A lady selling along the road was also shot dead during the incident, which occurred late in the evening

An eyewitness narrated that the gunmen stormed the police checkpoint near SaveMore Market Place, Irete, Owerri, around 6:30 p.m. and began shooting sporadically at the policemen killing four officers on duty, and a lady nearby. Several people were also wounded in the gun attack and were rushed to the hospital.

In a statement that was issued by Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Henry Okoye, said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the attack and gruesome murder of four police operatives and a civilian by the unknown gunmen and has deployed the command’s tactical units with the available operational assets and intelligence to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

Okoye said: “The commissioner of police expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and vowed that the command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are all arrested and brought to justice, stressing that the miscreants responsible for the senseless attack have murdered peace.

“The tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices police officers embrace in their unwavering commitment to public safety.

“CP. Danjuma commiserates with the families of the deceased victims and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The commissioner of police calls on the general public, particularly the residents of Ogbaku, who may have any information that will assist the police in apprehending the hoodlums responsible for the attack to report the same at the nearest police station.”

In a related development, the Imo State Police Command yesterday dismissed as fake news, a recent viral video on social media alleging that Avu Market has been set on fire by angry protesters.

Okoye urged members of the public to disregard it, pointing out that it was a deliberate and calculated attempt by mischief makers to mislead the general public.

He added that the video was an old incident that took place in 2023 during a fire outbreak at the market.

He stated that the state’s commissioner of police has tasked the State Intelligence Department to quicken action to unravel the originator and peddlers of the misleading information.