Five Indigent Students Benefit from Philanthropic Gesture of BAOSA Old Boy

Oluchi Chibuzor

A philanthropist and a member of the Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA), Afolabi Odetunde has granted scholarships to five indigent students of the school for the entire 2024/2025 academic session.

The scheme, which was established on May 12, 2021, is aimed at financially assisting indigent students of the school.

The students are Philip Oshisanya (JSS 2 day student), Reuben Oshisanya (JSS3 day student), Okoli Chidalu Praise (SS1 boarder), Daniel Okagbare (SSS2 day student) and Victor Ale (SSS2 day student).

The President of BAOSA, Mr. Akintunji Fatunke, noted that the scholarship is a corporate social responsibility in education and giving back to society.

He stated that the decision was made for indigent students who had lost their parents or sponsors and those who could not pay their fees.

“The fund in conjunction with the school management, identified five indigent students, who had lost their benefactors who were responsible for paying their fees. The fund is for the entire 2024/2025 academic session,” he said.