Babyville Marks 20 Years of Changing Lives With Special Gift to Pupils

Nestled in the heart of Victoria Island, Babyville Childcare Centre has been a sanctuary of warmth and wonder for two decades.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Babyville – a haven where young minds flourish and creativity is nurtured – is offering a special gift to the community. Newly enrolled pupils in the month of August will receive one month of complimentary meals.

This exclusive offer underscores Babyville’s commitment to supporting families and ensuring a smooth transition into their warm and welcoming environment.

Since its inception, Babyville has been more than just a childcare centre. It is a vibrant community where young children thrive under the dedicated care of experienced professionals.

The founder, Mrs. Titilola Lewis, a respected thought-leader in early years education and childcare, has been the driving force behind Babyville’s success. Her vision and expertise have shaped Babyville into a nurturing place for families.

“Over the past 20 years, our goal has always been to create a nurturing space where children can grow and learn while their parents thrive in their professional lives,” she said, adding, “we are excited to celebrate this milestone and continue our mission of providing the highest quality care and education.”

“With the added benefit of free meals, there’s never been a better time to join the Babyville family,” she said.

“Parents seeking a caring, community-focused environment for their children can trust Babyville to provide the attention and expertise needed to ensure their little ones are happy and healthy. With a focus on research-based methodologies and a dedication to health and safety, Babyville ensures that each child receives the best start in life while parents enjoy peace of mind.”

Lewis added that a key to Babyville’s sustained excellence has been the ongoing support from the community and trusted partners such as Sterling Bank. “Their steadfast support has enabled the centre to enhance its programmes and maintain the high standards of care that parents have come to expect,” she said.

Sterling Bank’s commitment to seeing its customers thrive in their businesses and personal lives has been instrumental in Babyville’s growth.