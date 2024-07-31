  • Wednesday, 31st July, 2024

29-year-old Man Kills Father in Niger

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 29-year-old man, Muzamir Abubakar, has allegedly killed his 60-year-old  father, Abubakar Adawa Tsonga, in the Barkin- Sale area of Minna, the Niger state capital.

Investigations revealed the deceased had been missing since Monday causing a search for him by neighbours and good Samaritan’s.

However, it was learnt that the mutilated body of Tsonga was found in a shallow grave within his house.

According to the findings, the body was found in a cement sack in which he was buried with the head, legs and  some other body parts missing.

The son,  Abubakar, has already been arrested and detained at the Kpakungu Police Station as investigation into the incident begins.

State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted promised to “find out and get back” but did not do so until the time of going to the press.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.