29-year-old Man Kills Father in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 29-year-old man, Muzamir Abubakar, has allegedly killed his 60-year-old father, Abubakar Adawa Tsonga, in the Barkin- Sale area of Minna, the Niger state capital.

Investigations revealed the deceased had been missing since Monday causing a search for him by neighbours and good Samaritan’s.

However, it was learnt that the mutilated body of Tsonga was found in a shallow grave within his house.

According to the findings, the body was found in a cement sack in which he was buried with the head, legs and some other body parts missing.

The son, Abubakar, has already been arrested and detained at the Kpakungu Police Station as investigation into the incident begins.

State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted promised to “find out and get back” but did not do so until the time of going to the press.