Spotlight on Filmmaker Nicolette Ndigwe’s Nollywood Feats

Vanessa Obioha

Nicolette Ndigwe is rapidly emerging as a reckoning force in the Nigerian film industry. Recognized as a rising star, this award-winning actor, writer, and producer from South Eastern Nigeria is hailed as “one of Africa’s young female producers making international strides.”

Following the success of her debut feature, ‘Before Valentines’—which captivated audiences for 43 days on Netflix’s Top 10—Ndigwe is now set to release her latest film, ‘On Different Grounds.’

Written nearly two decades ago, this romantic dramedy boasts an impressive cast from Nigeria, the USA, Ghana, and India, including Ms. Earth USA 2020, Abena Akuaba; Bollywood stars Vineet Raina and Nimesh Diliprai; and Nollywood stars like Ifeanyi Kalu, Uche Montana, and Jennifer Eliogu. The cast also includes Uche Jombo, Bambam Adenibuyan, Ebele Okaro, Aproko Doctor, and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Directed by Mildred Okwo and co-written with Writers Ink and Joy Oyediya, the film centres on a Nigerian family navigating the complexities of a wedding.

Ndigwe’s production company, Half a Buck & a Quarter Impressions (HB&Q Impressions Studios), is currently working on a slate of four international films scheduled between 2023 and 2025, with several already fully funded. ‘On Different Grounds’ will be a landmark project as the first Nollywood/Bollywood collaboration by a Nigerian producer and director.

“‘On different grounds’ is my way of fostering cultural cohesion through art and letting the world know that we are all more alike than we are different,” she said. “This movie is going to be one that every age and every culture will enjoy as well as showcase the beauty of a proper Nigerian wedding.”

Speaking on her choice of Okwo as director, Ndigwe said: “There aren’t many directors like her who would understand the nitty-gritty of the kind of story I wanted to tell and bring the nuanced traditional African heart of it to life.”

Ndigwe began her professional journey in filmmaking at 16 with the acclaimed film ‘Damage.’ By 22, she had already penned over 30 scripts and received multiple awards, including the Best of Nollywood Award for ‘Damage.’ Her advocacy short film, ‘Anave,’ funded by Sterling Bank, tackled maternal and child mortality due to malaria. Her debut feature, ‘Before Valentines,’ not only became Netflix’s second most-watched Nigerian film for the first half of 2023 but also earned international recognition, including Best Film at the Gold Film Awards in Milan.

Ndigwe’s artistic talent and innovative vision have established her as a transformative presence in Nollywood. Her work with ‘On Different Grounds’ exemplifies her commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new trends. In addition to her filmmaking achievements, she founded MACMME, a humanitarian organization that uses storytelling to address societal issues.

Her diverse upbringing, influenced by her political parents and exposure to Nigeria’s varied socio-cultural dynamics, has greatly informed her creative approach. Married to actor and producer Ifeanyi Kalu and mother to a young son, Ndigwe is poised for further success.

Looking forward, Ndigwe has secured funding for her next major project, set to be filmed in Nigeria and the UK. She is currently collaborating with the British Deputy High Commission to advance this endeavour and is focused on enhancing her brand and expanding the reach of her films.