Police Neutralise Six Bandits in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Operatives of Benue State Police Command have declared their commitment to curb criminal activities across the state following the recent killing of six suspected bandits by its team.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Command spokesperson, SP. Catherine Anene. She said following intelligence received about a bandit camp at Mbavuur ward, Logo Local Government Area, a team of Operation Zenda JTF stormed the camp and engaged the criminals in a gun duel.

According to her, “During the operation, six bandits were neutralised while others escaped. Their corpses were recovered and deposited at NKST Ugba morgue while the fleeing suspects are still being trailed.

“Items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle and two locally fabricated short guns loaded with ammunition.”

Anene added that the police also trailed and arrested one Tersoo Dabo, 22, suspected of connections with robberies on Makurdi -Lafia road.

She said the suspect confessed to being part of a seven-man gang operating on the highway.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Martin Akunu, 37, of Udei town, the spiritual leader of the said gang, who fortified them before going out for operations.

“One locally made double barrel, 162 balls suspected to be local ammunition and gunpowder were found in his possession,” Anene said.

In a related development, the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has called on residents of the state and Nigerians to shelve the planned nationwide protest and share their concerns with the government.

He said the current administration under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is doing its best.

Alia said: “Recall that August 1, 2024, has been mooted as the planned date for demonstration by unidentified groups across the country, who are citing hardship and bad governance as the reason for their protest.

“It is imperative for the planned protest to be shelved in the state and country, especially as the present government is trying its best to put smiles on the faces of the people.”

He commended Hassan Yabanet, the state commissioner of police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) for meeting with some union leaders in the state to dissuade them from joining the protest.

The governor said President Tinubu loves the people of Benue State and “places them highly in his plans.

“All the projects his administration is currently executing across the state were as a result of the support the state is enjoying from the president.”

While commenting on the insecurity in the state, the governor described the Ukum crisis as “unfortunate,” adding that a committee of inquiry has been established to investigate the situation.

Alia alleged that “Abuja politicians are playing a major role in the ongoing militia attacks in Ukum,” adding that the previous administration had broken the trust between militiamen and the government.

The governor assured people of the state that insecurity would soon be a thing of the past.