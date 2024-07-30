Contribute to Oyo’s Devt, Makinde Charges New Road Traffic Officers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday charged the newly-recruited officers of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) to contribute their quota to the development of the state through diligent and dedicated service.

This is just as he enjoined the officers not to misplace their priorities or focus on enriching themselves unjustly.

Makinde, who reiterated that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers, declared that he had approved hazard allowance for OYRTMA officers with effect from August 1, 2024.

The governor stated this at the passing out parade of the 500 newly-recruited OYRTMA officers/men and inauguration of OYRTMA Marshals, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

He charged the new OYRTMA marshals to also do their work effectively and with absolute commitment, noting that the recruitment of the officers was done to improve traffic laws enforcement in the state, stressing that traffic laws must be obeyed.

He said: “We are here today at the passing out parade of 500 newly-recruited OYRTMA officers. Our presence here indicates how important this exercise is to our administration.

“If you remember when I was going round for re-election, I made a promise that if given another mandate to serve, I would ensure that the rule of law is upheld in our dear state.

“So, this recruitment is to strengthen the capacity of OYRTMA, because when the agency is strengthened, rule of law in the state is strengthened.

“We want an Oyo State where all laws will be obeyed, especially traffic laws. And to achieve this, we need to sensitise our people and enforce the laws. To sensitise our people, we formed the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED). They will be going round to let our people understand the law.

“We will be building the capacity of all agencies working to uphold the rule of law in Oyo State. As I have mentioned in many fora, I want our administration to be remembered as one which left a legacy of building institutions for sustainable development in our dear state.”

The governor thanked officers and men of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, for collaborating with OYRTMA in training the new officers.

While lauding the new officers’ display of discipline, Makinde admonished them to allow the discipline they had imbibed to steer them off corrupt practices.

“When you are disciplined, you won’t be corrupt. I want to implore the new recruits that this is an opportunity to serve. It is not an avenue to act unjustly or enrich yourselves. As you have succeeded with the recruitment, I am urging you to contribute your quota to the development of Oyo State by doing your work diligently.

“To the new marshals, we will put mobile courts around and if anyone is caught, you will be the court that will deal with the situation. So, let me congratulate you and Major Adesagba on this. It is voluntary. It is an opportunity for people in our society to contribute their quota”, he said.

Makinde assured OYRTMA personnel that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare as it had done for all workers since he assumed office in 2019.

“You asked for hazard allowance and I agree with you that you face quite a number of hazards. The work we have asked you to do is fraught with a lot of hazards. So, your hazard allowance is approved and would be effective August 1, 2024. I want to wish you well and thank you for the work you are doing for our state.”

The Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd), in his remarks, said the recruitment process for the 500 new officers and men was executed with deliberate care.

He noted that the new officers comprised of the existing ad-hoc staff of the agency, while the remaining were drawn from across the state.

Adesagba equally said the traffic personnel “are physically and mentally prepared to enforce traffic rules and regulations and committed to serving the people of the state and upholding the high standards of the agency.”

He added that the volunteering, sponsoring and supportive wing, code-named OYRTMA Marshals, has been introduced to assist in promoting road safety and traffic management, support education, conduct traffic control and establishment of road safety clubs in schools.

He stated that the Road/Driving Code in Oyo State titled, “Oyo Roadcode” would soon be launched.

The General Manager, OYRTMA, Mr. Adeoye Ayoade, in his vote of thanks, lauded Governor Makinde for his unwavering support and passion in ensuring that Oyo State roads are accident-free.