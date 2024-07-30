At Last, Police Succumb to PSC, Endorse 2022/2023 Constable Recruitment List

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has finally submitted to the authority of the Nigerian Police Service Commission on the final merit list for the ongoing recruitment of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun had discredited the ongoing recruitment exercise, alleging that the PSC manipulated the process. He argued that the exercise was marred by alleged corruption and irregularities.

The IGP, in a statement signed by Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the PSC list of successful candidates was subjected to scrutiny following receipt of a series of complaints from candidates alleging corrupt practices in the recruitment exercise.

He said the published list also contained several names of candidates who “failed either the computer-based test (CBT) or the physical screening exercise or both”.

Egbetokun added that some of those disqualified over medical issues also made the list of successful candidates as published by the PSC.

He said: “Most worrisome is the allegation of financial dealings and corrupt practices leading to the outcome where unqualified and untrainable individuals have been shortlisted”.

Reiterating his opposition to the recruitment list, the IGP while addressing the police strategic managers in Abuja, said the police management team under his watch will not fold its arms and allow deaf and dump recruited into the police force.

The Police Service Commission had on June 4, 2024, released the list of 10,000 successful candidates who applied for constable and specialist cadre roles in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). A situation that IGP vehemently opposed.

But capitulating on its earlier opposition to the list of the successful candidates released by the Commission, IGP, through the Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement explained that following extensive deliberations and collaboration, both the NPF and PSC have worked diligently to ensure that the recruitment process remains transparent, fair, and merit based.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the agreement on the final merit list is a testament to the commitment of both the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission to work together in the best interest of the country.

He also expressed confidence that the new recruits will contribute significantly to the mission of the Federal Government of Nigeria to create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youths, boost internal security mechanisms, and maintain law and order. Egbetokun noted that training for the newly recruited officers is scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 10th, 2024.

According to him, the training program will be intensive, designed to equip the recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In furtherance of the directive of the IGP, the trainees are to be schooled on modern policing ethics and principles, community policing strategies, ICT, artificial intelligence, human relations, attitudinal and behavioural change etc,” the statement further said.

Egbetokun extended his gratitude to all stakeholders and the general public for their patience and support throughout this process.