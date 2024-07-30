Alaba Int’l Traders Mourn Iwuanyanwu’s Demise

The President-General of Interna-tional Market Amalgamated, Ojo-Alaba, Lagos, Chief Camillus Amajuoyi has commiserated with the immediate family of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, describing his death as a colossal loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

In a statement in Lagos, Chief Amajuoyi also commiserated with the Igbo nation, saying the late Ohanaeze leader left a lasting positive impression on the Igbo nation as could be gleaned from his unwavering commitment to unity and well being of the people.

“It was with deep shock and sense of sorrow that I received the death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba). His death has left a vacuum no one can fill. His death has dealt a blow to the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a country,” he said.

According to him, “Chief Iwuanyanwu was a great leader. His death is a big shock to Imolites and painful loss, not only to his immediate family and Ndigbo but also to Nigeria as a country for he was a peace maker, a philanthropist without boundaries, a unifer and visionary leader.

“During his short reign as Ohanaeze President-General, he strove hard to see that Igbos are united. He preached the gospel of love, peace, reconciliation and unity among Igbos and among other Nigerians. He reached out to Igbos all over the world with his message of unity.”

He spoke eloquently and stridently against Igbo marginalisation, he wanted the Igbo race to be treated as equal partners in the Nigeria project.”

Chief Amajuoyi stressed that while alive Iwuanyanwu had the good of the Igbo at heart and was passionate about the Igbo race and passionate about the unity of Nigeria, and was always available to intervene on behalf of Igbo businessmen anywhere in the country whenever their businesses are threatened by obnoxious government policies and mindless ethnic profiling.

He added: “Chief Iwuanyanwu while alive, was a father figure to us, the traders of International Market Amalgamated Ojo-Alaba. His intervention during the demolition of some parts of our market will not be forgotten. He was an advocate of peace whose commitment to nation building will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of myself and International Market Amalgamated Ojo-Alaba, I wish to commiserate with his family, Ndigbo, the Igbo community in Alaba and his associates over this irreplaceable loss. He will be dearly missed by all.

“My thought and prayers are with his family as they navigate through this difficult time

“I wish Chief Iwuanyanwu’s kind soul a peaceful repose in the bosom of the Lord.Adieu, Ahaejiagamba of Igboland.”