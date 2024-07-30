97th Oscars: NOSC Calls for Entries, Introduces New Members

Vanessa Obioha

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invites Nigerian filmmakers to submit their feature films for consideration in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

The NOSC, accredited by AMPAS, is responsible for choosing Nigeria’s official entry for the IFF Award.

The IFF Award is conferred annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States which contains 50 per cent or more of dialogue in a language or languages other than English.

The Academy stipulates that submitted films must meet specific criteria, including providing accurate, legible English subtitles, adherence to particular shooting formats, and evidence of theatrical release—detailed information regarding these requirements is available on the NOSC website.

Despite previous attempts, Nigeria has yet to make the IFF award shortlist. With actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus now leading the committee, there is renewed hope for a successful entry, especially following the various controversies that have plagued the committee in the past.

In a bid to strengthen its membership and meet its objectives, the committee has announced the addition of new members. These include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Ali Nuhu; film producer and director Blessing Effiom Egbe; actress Ijeoma Grace Agu; Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Filmhouse Cinemas Kene Okwuosa; and journalist, author, and film critic, Victor Akande.

According to Linus, the inclusion of new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria. The team is tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.

The submission portal will be open from August 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, on the NOSC website.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is set for March 2, 2025, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, to over 200 territories worldwide.