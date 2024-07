Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed the newly passed N70,000 National Minimum wage bill into law.

The president assented to the bill in the course of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, led the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to join the president in the symbolic signing exercise.

