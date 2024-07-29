NSCDC Nabs Couple for Employment Racketeering in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Akwa Ibom said it has arrested a woman and her husband over suspected involvement in employment racketeering.

NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Uyo.

Eluwade said that the couple, Blessing Ezekiel, 27 and her husband, Joseph Ufot, 46, were was arrested on July 22, along IBB Avenue in Uyo metropolis.

He said that the suspects, who were apprehended following complainants from members of the public, had defrauded many people using fake job advertisements as a bait.

“They collect N4,800 from each of their victim, they have defrauded thousands of people with the promise of giving them jobs, they even gave appoint letters to them,”

The NSCDC official said that the suspects also used a fake UNICEF-sponsored non-governmental organisation called, Child Support Foundation to collect money from families.

“They have registered no fewer than 7,000 children after collecting N1,000 for each to benefit from a non-existent children grant.

Eluwade said that it was wrong to collect money from unsuspecting members of the public with promises of employment that were not available.

He urged job seekers to be weary of employment racketeers whose interest was only to defraud people.

“Always verify your information, don’t be deceived by anyone. Your hard earned money should be used meaningfully,” he said.

The commandant said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on the matter.