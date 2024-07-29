  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

NSCDC Nabs Couple for Employment Racketeering in A’Ibom

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Akwa Ibom said  it has arrested a woman and her husband over suspected involvement in employment  racketeering.

NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Uyo.

Eluwade said that the couple, Blessing Ezekiel, 27 and her husband, Joseph Ufot, 46, were was arrested on July 22, along IBB Avenue in Uyo metropolis.

He said that the suspects, who were apprehended following complainants from members of the public, had defrauded many people using fake job advertisements as a bait.

“They collect N4,800 from each of their victim, they have defrauded thousands of people with the promise of giving them jobs, they even gave appoint letters to them,”

The NSCDC official said that the suspects also used a fake UNICEF-sponsored non-governmental organisation called, Child Support Foundation to collect money from families.

“They have registered no fewer than 7,000 children after collecting N1,000 for  each to benefit from a non-existent children grant.

Eluwade said that it was wrong to collect money from unsuspecting members of the public with promises of employment that were not available.

He urged job seekers to be weary of employment racketeers whose interest was only to defraud people.

“Always verify your information, don’t be deceived by anyone. Your hard earned money should be used meaningfully,” he said.

The commandant said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on the matter.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.