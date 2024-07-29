  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

Lagos State Launches Omibus Water Transportation Pilot Operations Today 

Business | 5 hours ago

The recently commissioned Omibus, the state-of-the-art 40 passenger ferries built by Caverton Marine Limited in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, will today, kick off its pilot operations within the Lagos metropolis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), said the Omibus Pilot operations will focus on thorough testing of the ferries, data collection, public awareness, and operational framework refinement ahead of full deployment.

The statement added that during the two-week pilot operation period, the ferries will operate on three key routes, with one round trip per day on each route – one in the morning and one in the evening.

“The Omibus ferries have received international recognition for their safety standards from Interferry, a prestigious global ferry association, for meeting and exceeding IMO international standards. This acknowledgement underscores Caverton Marine’s commitment to safety and excellence in the design and construction of the Omibus ferries.

“Embarking on this pilot scheme will also enable the promoters of this laudable Waterways transportation initiative to collect operational data, evaluate the operational costs, passenger experience, and overall efficiency of the Omibus ferries. And finally, to raise public awareness about the benefits of waterway transportation and the features of the Omibus ferries. Upon the success of the pilot programme, the management of both Lagos State Ministry of Transport and LASWA anticipate commencing regular passenger operations, with an increased frequency of trips per day. “Omibus ferries are with international safety and standards and offer a comfortable travel experience. Join us in this transformative journey towards alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing water transportation,” it stated.

