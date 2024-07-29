INEC: We’ll Publish Final Figures of New Voters in Edo, Ondo This Week 

•Political parties demand scrap of SIECs, Insists Bill Seeking electoral commission for LG ill concieved

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it will publish the final figures of new voters in Edo and Ondo States, as well as their distribution by gender, age, occupation and disability this week.

The commission added that with 53 days to the Edo State governorship election coming up on Saturday, September 21, 2024, it has recovered from the torrential rainfall that resulted in the severe flooding of its state headquarters in Benin City two months ago.

It noted that the damage to the physical infrastructure had been fixed, adding that vehicles have been repaired, while other movable and immovable facilities have been serviced, refurbished or are being gradually replaced.

The commission noted that it has also delivered additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to Edo State for the training of election duty personnel, as well as contingency for election day support.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the third regular quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

He said after the publication of final figures of new voters for the two states, the timetable for the collection of uncollected Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) from previous registration and new registrants from the latest Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) would be published.

Yakubu noted that following the conclusion of the CVR, the display of the register for claims and objections by citizens, and further data clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), the final register for the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States are being finalised.

He stated: “Before the end of this week, the commission will publish the final figures of new voters in the two states, as well as their distribution by gender, age, occupation and disability.

“Thereafter, the timetable for the collection of uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from previous registration and new registrants from the latest CVR will be published.

“The commission is aware that going by our timetable and schedule of activities, the register of voters will be published not later than 30 days before the date fixed for the election.

“We wish to reassure the chairmen of political parties that each party fielding candidates in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State will receive the soft copy of the register on 20th August 2024, while that of Ondo State will take place on 15th October 2024.”

As the Edo State governorship poll approaches, the chairman reminded leaders of political parties of their obligation to submit the list of their agents by uploading the required information, including photographs, to the dedicated portal.

He emphasised that the requirement is listed as item 9 on the timetable and schedule of activities for the election released by the commission nearly a year ago on September 26, 2023.

Yakubu noted: “As at yesterday, Sunday 28th July 2024, 14 political parties have uploaded the details of 38,354 polling agents and 819 collation agents for the Edo State governorship election.

“Three parties are yet to upload a single polling agent while five parties have not uploaded a single agent for ward, local government and state collation centers. The deadline is tomorrow Tuesday 30th July 2024 when the portal automatically shuts down at midnight.

“I urge you to ensure that you meet the deadline so that the commission can produce the accreditation tags and deliver them to you for distribution to your agents in good time.”

The commission described the recent event in Edo State resulting in the death of a security personnel as worrisome.

The commission said it would meet with security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Yakubu assured the people that the commission would soon announce the dates for the six by-elections which vacancies have been declared.

Also, the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Dantalle, called for the scrapping of States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

He added that to restore confidence in the electoral system, INEC should be empowered to conduct all local government elections.

Dantalle stated: “To further deepen democracy at the grassroots level, IPAC demands the immediate scrapping of the States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

“The charade called elections they conduct is an aberration, dent and mockery of our emerging democracy; a waste of tax payers’ money that ought to have been channelled to developmental projects.

“SIECS do not have voter registers, BVAS, IReV portals, ballot boxes and trained personnel to conduct credible elections. The polls they pretend to conduct contribute to voters’ apathy and distrust in the electoral process.”

IPAC further called for the amendment of the constitution and the Electoral Act to empower INEC to conduct all local governments polls.

“The council rejects the proposed bill by the Senate to create the so-called Local Government Independent Electoral Commission, bearing in mind that it would be another SIEC in disguise.

“It is unacceptable, ill-conceived, another electoral jamboree that will impede the nation’s democracy and waste public funds at a time when citizens demand a smaller government to reduce the cost of governance,” it said.

Dantalle said for the Edo State governorship election, the die is cast, adding that there is no substitute for free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful poll.

He noted that the success of this election along with Ondo’s will go a long way in restoring trust in the democratic process essential for enduring representative governance.