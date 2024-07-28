Battle for Fame Begins as Big Brother Naija S9 Premieres with New Twist

The highly anticipated ninth season of Big Brother Naija premieres tonight, July 28, promising a fresh wave of high-octane drama as contestants enter the game as pairs. This new format sets the stage for unique alliances and thrilling competition.

Last year’s All-Stars edition saw 20-year-old model Ilebaye Odiniya claim the title and a grand prize of N120 million. For Season 9, MultiChoice Nigeria, the show’s organizers, announced an N100 million cash prize, among other rewards, for the ultimate winner. This season will also feature Showmax’s exclusive recap show ‘The Buzz’ with Toke Makinwa.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has a reputation for catapulting both contestants and winners into the limelight. Many participants use the platform to advance their careers in their chosen fields, including the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was once a contestant himself.

As the new batch of contestants enters the house for 71 days of competition, the battle for fame officially begins, setting the stage for a new BBNaija winner.