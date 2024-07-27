Tito Da Fire Makes Movie Debut  in ‘Destination Dallas’

Benett Oghifo

Afro-fusion singer and Recording Academy voting member, Tito Da.Fire has added another cap to his feathers by joining the cast of “Destination Dallas” (Piccolo in Trouble), a comedy movie produced and shot on various locations in the United States of America by Koffi Tha.Guru.

The movie features a cast of Nollywood favorites such as Femi Brainard, Kogberegbe, Bayo Boy Alinco of Papa Ajasco fame, Paul Alumona, Tina Chukwuma and cameo appearances by Comedian Teju Babyface, Jedi, Edo Charles and Afrobeats singer Jayson.

“Destination Dallas” tells the journey of Piccolo (Koffi Tha Guru) from Nigeria to Dallas, Texas, highlighting his travails in settling down in a new society. It premiered on American Independence Day 4th of July 2024, in Dallas Texas and will be shown in cinemas in Nigeria and on KoffiThaGuru on Youtube.

Tito Da Fire’s previous on-screen appearances and credits include “School for Mischief” TV sitcom, producer, script-writer and actor on the award-winning “Straight From the Heart” radio drama.