Proliferation of Small Pharma Firms Hindering Sector’s Competitiveness, Experts Say

Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts in the local supply chain industry have decried slow growth in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector, blaming situation on the influx of small players in the market.

The experts believed that consolidation through collaboration among players was necessary to achieve global competitiveness in the sector.

They made this known at the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) 12th fellowship investiture & Membership induction ceremony, themed, “Shifting Trend in Pharma Supply Chain: Manufacturing Challenges, Distribution Consideration, Patient Access”.

The event which held in Lagos, also witnessed the public presentation of the 2023 edition of the Nigerian Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Report.

In his keynote address, Managing Director of Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mr. Fidelis Ayebae, highlighted the impact of macro and micro economies, occasioned by factors, including COVID-19 on the health industry supply chain.

He explained that adjusting to new normal becomes expedient, requiring innovation, resilience and adaptability in pharmaceutical supply chain to navigate emerging complexities.

Also in her review of the report, Associate Professor, Elucid University, Ukamaka Okafor suggested as way forward, “There is need for substantial investment, dedication and cooperation between the public and private sectors, increased product awareness and reinforced standard logistics and distribution system”.

Speaking further, Director-General of ACSC, Dr. Obiora Madu worried about Nigeria’s reliance on imported drugs and local production shortfall, charging the authority to address challenges as capacity building, infrastructure deficit and distribution.

He noted that the effects of this have manifested in stock -outs of essential medicine and other health technologies.

“To enhance local production, facilitating partnerships between manufacturers and state governments has proven to be a game-changer. By collaborating, states can now self-sustain without relying on donor funds, and can create sustainable solutions that benefit all parties involved”.

He charged the newly inducted fellows to greater service by using their expertise and influence to drive positive change.