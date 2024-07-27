Discovery Celebrates 35 Years of Versatility With Anniversary Edition, new Engine

Bennett Oghifo

This year Discovery is celebrating 35 years of ingenious versatility with a new special edition version of its luxurious full-size seven-seat SUV.

Discovery remains an exceptional family SUV that’s been setting the standard for versatility and all-round breadth of capability since its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989, according to a statement by the automaker.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Discovery, said: “For 35 years, Discovery has been setting the standard for family SUVs and we’re proud to celebrate reaching such an occasion. The Discovery family’s seven-seat flexibility, spacious cabin and unrivalled ingenuity make it the perfect partner for family adventures as it turns everyday activities into exceptional experiences.”

Since its launch in 1989, Discovery has set the standard for seven-seat family SUVs, combining innovation with space and practicality. Its family-friendly stepped roofline has become a Discovery hallmark, creating a distinctive silhouette.

Safety and capability have been at the heart of Discovery. In 1998, it introduced industry-first Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE) technology, using electronically controlled anti-roll bars to reduce body roll. A year later, it became the first SUV to introduce twin airbags for front seat passengers, and JLR’s Terrain Response technology made its pioneering debut on Discovery in 2004.

Its reputation as an SUV that is both highly versatile and capable is well established. Discovery has proven itself in operations with the Austrian Red Cross – which took delivery of a specially adapted Discovery Emergency Response Vehicle in 2018 to support search and rescue activities – and excels as a towing vehicle. Its effortless capability here was showcased when a production specification model pulled a 110-tonne road train for 16km in the Australian Outback in 2017.

Celebratory edition

The exclusive new 35th Anniversary special edition celebrates Discovery’s exceptional 35 years of adventure and ingenuity. It is identified by bespoke ‘XXXV’ badging and tread plates* that highlight the incredible journey Discovery has enjoyed since its launch in 1989.

The 35th Anniversary edition is inspired by the Metropolitan Edition and features Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery lettering. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing, black brake calipers, Privacy Glass and a Sliding Panoramic Roof.

Convenience and comfort features inside include a Head-up Display and heated steering wheel, wireless device charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control.

The cabin is enhanced with Titanium Mesh trim detailing, as well as Light Oyster and Ebony upholstery with extended Windsor leather colourways.

Available in strictly limited numbers, this celebratory addition joins the S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Metropolitan Edition in the line-up. You can contact Coscharis Motors for details.

Specification enhancements

Discovery’s generous specification is enhanced across the line-up by upgrades that increase comfort and convenience. All S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Metropolitan Edition models now feature powered adjustable seats with driver memory function, plus an electrically adjustable steering column as standard.

As ever, Discovery remains the most capable and versatile full-sized SUV, with all models featuring a 3,500kg towing capacity and Advanced Tow Assist technology, which takes the stress out of difficult reversing manoeuvres.

Discovery capability is supported by All Terrain Progress Control, which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions. It is available alongside Terrain Response 2, which offers driving modes that optimize a range of vehicle settings to suite different ground conditions, while a maximum wading depth of 900mm provides added confidence.

According to Cletus Aregbeshola, JLR Marketing Manager, Coscharis Motors, while it is easy to see why over the past 35 years Discovery has earned its reputation as the ultimate go-anywhere family SUV. Coscharis Motors has sustained the Discovery brand in Nigeria for over 15 Years with a current extended warranty that covers 5 years plus 5 years’ service guaranteeing absolute peace of mind for clients.

We have the sole franchise for JLR house of brands with dealerships across Nigeria including Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. These dealerships are equipped with extensive showrooms and aftersales facilities managed by well trained professionals and expert technicians.