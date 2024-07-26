New Homecare Firm Launches Services in Lagos

A new home care provider, ST. Micheal Care Services Limited, has launched operations in Lagos, Nigeria, offering a quality and affordable services to individuals and families in the local community.

Commenting, Managing Director of the ST. Micheal Care Services Limited, Ogunleye Fadekemi, said: “We are excited to breathe fresh air into elderly care with high international standards. Riding on the wave of dignity, empathy, and personalised care, our aim is to improve the quality of life for the elderly, enabling them to enjoy their golden years in the familiarity of their homes.”

Fadekemi explained that the company will provide a wide range of home care services including: personal care assistant (bathing, dressing, grooming); companionship; mobility assistance; assisted daily living;cognitive and social engagement and medication management.

“The reality of modern living has led to a break in the traditional way of children caring for their aged loved ones. Hence, ST. Micheal Care Services is here to the rescue. The company’s team comprises dedicated and qualified caregivers who share a commitment to enhancing the lives of those they serve. We are proud to be a part of this community and look forward to making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of local residents,” Fadekemi concluded.