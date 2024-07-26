Lagos State Tops the Pack in ‘Climate Governance Performance’ Ranking

– Gombe, Ebonyi bag second, third best; Oyo, Kano, Zamfara are stragglers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

straggler

Lagos State has been ranked top among the 36 states of the country on Climate Governance Performance.

Gombe State was ranked second with Ebonyi State taking the Number 3 position, both Borno State and Ekiti State jointly ranked fourth.

Oyo, Kano and Zamfara States were ranked 34, 35 and 36 respectively, in the result announced on Thursday in Abuja at an event organised by the Department of Climate Change in the Federal Ministry of Environment, in conjunction with Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP).

Speaking at the event, SPP President, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, decried Nigeria being ranked as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world even though its contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is minimal.

He noted that the country is vulnerable due to its complex agroecological zones, burgeoning urban and rural populations, extensive coastlines which is susceptible to sea level rise, and weak climate governance systems.

He added that with its significant impact on health, food security, livelihood, and economic development, climate change is emerging as a hot topic in Nigeria, increasingly featuring in national discussions and political debates.

He observed that the Nigerian government is committed to achieving net zero by 2060 and has initiated some projects at different levels to facilitate the process.

He said: “The effective climate change governance at the subnational level demands the consideration and mainstreaming of climate action into all aspects of government policy-making and development planning.

“This must be strategically done with clearly set goals and an articulation of the method that will be used to attain the spelt-out goals.”

Okereke disclosed that the template for effective climate governance at the subnational level are vision and objectives, political will, institutional arrangements, policy framework, legal and regulatory framework.

Others, according to him include climate action plan and policy implementation, financial mechanisms, stakeholders’ engagement, training and capacity building, monitoring and evaluation, communication and awareness and integration with national and global efforts.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal said: “Climate governance at the sub-national level is essential for several reasons. It is at this level that the impacts of climate change are acutely felt.

“Lands in coastal communities are devastated by erosion while desertification is rampant in the Northern region of the country. The sub-national governments are often at the forefront of implementing policies and actions that directly affect the lives and livelihoods of the people at the grassroots level, therefore, their role in driving climate action is indispensable.”

He noted that the Sub-National Climate Governance Performance Ranking was more than just a ranking, but a tool for motivation, collaboration, and accountability, adding that: “It highlights the best practices, identifies areas for improvement and fosters a spirit of healthy competition among our states and local governments.

“By celebrating the achievements of the top performers and providing support to those lagging behind, we can collectively elevate our national climate response. The criteria for this ranking are rigorous and comprehensive, reflecting the multifaceted nature of climate governance.

“The process encompasses policy formulation, implementation effectiveness, stakeholders’ engagement, resource allocation and measurable outcomes. This holistic approach ensures that our assessment is not merely quantitative but also qualitative, capturing the distinction of effective climate governance.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako said: “Nigeria, like many other nations, is experiencing the far-reaching consequences of climate change.

“From intensified droughts to severe flooding, the impacts are evident across our states, affecting lives, livelihoods, and our natural ecosystems. It is against this backdrop that we must recognize the pivotal role of our subnational governments in climate action.”

He added: “Today’s event is therefore to highlight the commitment of our 36 states and the FCT to climate governance and the strides they have made in implementing policies, strategies, and actions to combat climate change.

“The Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking serves as a platform to celebrate these successes, identify areas for improvement, and foster healthy competition that drives progress.

“As we reflect on the results of the ranking that will soon be announced, it is essential to remember that this is not merely an evaluation exercise.

“It is a call to action, a reminder that climate change requires a collaborative and inclusive approach. Each state has unique challenges and opportunities, and it is through sharing best practices, learning from one another, and working together that we can build resilience and ensure a sustainable future for all Nigerians.”