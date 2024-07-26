Governor Sanwo-Olu Seeks Divine Intervention for Lagos State

Mary Nnah

In a remarkable display of spiritual leadership, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made a heartfelt appeal for divine intervention, urging the congregation at The Lord’s Chosen Church crusade to intensify their prayers for the state’s prosperity, harmony, and sustainable growth.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Akinde, the Governor acknowledged the crucial role of religious bodies in connecting with the people and fostering a conducive environment for religious tolerance and harmony.

“We need your unwavering commitment and prayers now more than ever to fight for this state and the country. A gathering like this provides us with the unity and purpose to do what we pray for”, Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

With a theme of “And the Enemies Submitted,” the two-day crusade, held on Sunday, witnessed an outpouring of fervent prayers, heartfelt testimonies, and remarkable miracles, setting the tone for a renewed sense of faith and unity among the people.

Sanwo-Olu’s appeal for divine intervention comes at a critical juncture in the state’s history, as Lagos faces various challenges. The governor’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for religious tolerance and harmony has fostered a sense of unity among the people.

“The Lord’s Chosen Church is a God-answering church, and this crusade has shown me that we serve a living God”, the Governor said, thanking the church for their fervent prayers and dedication.

The event brought together millions of worshipers from across the globe, all united in their quest for divine guidance and intervention.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Church, delivered a powerful message emphasizing the importance of practical Christianity, urging the congregation to repent and surrender to Jesus. “If you shall surrender to Jesus today, the abundance of life shall be your portion, for Jesus came that you may have life and have it more abundantly,” he said.

His words resonated deeply, inspiring countless testimonies of salvation, healing, and deliverance. “We serve an awesome God who will not fail us, and the challenges we face in Lagos State and Nigeria will become a thing of the past,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said, his faith strengthened by the crusade.

The crusade featured soul-stirring songs from the church choirs, including the national choir and the Duet Sisters, setting the tone for spiritual motivation and upliftment. Testimonies of God’s goodness and mercy flooded the gathering, including remarkable healings and deliverances.

The Lord’s Chosen Church crusade has sent a strong message of hope and resilience, inspiring the people to stand firm in their faith and trust in God’s abundance and mercy.

As the state moves forward, it is clear that the power of prayer and the unwavering commitment of its people will be the driving force behind its prosperity and growth.