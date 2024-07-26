FAAN Conducts Mock Air Crash, Rescue Operation at Enugu Airport

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yesterday, conducted a mock air crash rescue operation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (AIIA) to assess its readiness in responding to air crash and other emergency situations.

The mock exercise which held within the airfield, saw participation from all relevant agencies that should respond in the case of an emergency.

Among the agencies were the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ports Health, FAAN’s Fire Service Department, Aviation Security, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Civil Defence.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Southeast Airport Regional Manager, Hillary Umunna, said that the air crash simulation exercise was in fulfilment of the NCAA’ regulations on safety and emergency response in Nigerian airports.

“The exercise allows us to check the time for arrival of medical officers, participation of all the responders, their speed and level of proficiency to carry out their responsibility,” he said.

“It also helps us to ascertain the level of coordination among the response teams at the scene of accident”.

On her part, Head of Safety at the AIIA, Hope Oyekanmi, noted that the exercise holds every two years, adding that partial exercises are also held in-between the two years.

While thanking the officers for their swift response, she said that there is room for further improvement.