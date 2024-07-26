Army, DSS Partner Ministry for Youths Reorientation

Tony Icheku in Owerri

The Imo State Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent Hunt, Dr. Emeka Mandela, has sought the collaboration and synergy of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze of the Nigeria Army for strategic interventions towards empowering young people and steering them away from vices detrimental to societal progress.

The commissioner, while interacting with Brigade Commander, Brigadier General U. A Lawal in his office, expressed expectations for partnership with the Army formation towards actualising set goals of the ministry. He explained that such partnership would explore avenues for towards harnessing youths potential through structured programmes that promote skills development and talent discovery.

The commissioner also commended the the Command for their seamless efforts in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state which boasts a huge youths population as a result of over four tertiary institutions within and around Owerri, the state capital.

In his response, Gen. Lawal emphasised the critical role of collaborative efforts in addressing youth-related challenges and harnessing their capabilities for national development.

“The collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Development and Talent Hunt and the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze is timely,” he remarked, adding: “Together, we can achieve significant milestones in nurturing the talents and potentials of our youth, thereby contributing positively to our community and nation.”

He further pledged his support towards any activity of the ministry that will benefit the youths, who he described as the workforce and drivers of the nation.

The commander noted that South-east is shortchanged in the military because the youths are not willing to join the military.

Both parties identified areas of mutual interests, including vocational training and reorientation of the youths through a town hall meeting and mentorship programmes.

Plans were also outlined to establish joint initiatives that would engage youth in productive activities, promote peace-building efforts, and enhance national unity.

The commissioner, who also interacted with the Director of Imo DSS, Dr. Wilcox Idaminabo at the DSS office also sought the Security Service’s partnership in re-orienting Imo youths, awareness creation on security challenges and cyber threats, plus personal safety tips among others.

Idaminabo, in his response, reiterated his resolve in ensuring adequate security within the State and assured Commissioner of his maximum support and synergy

“You have my maximum cooperation and support. I am urging members of the public to continue to furnish us with useful information that will lead to arrest of criminals. Ours is a counter intelligent organisation designed to promote the internal security of the State, nation and peaceful co-existence of the different sections and tribes,” Idaminabo affirmed.