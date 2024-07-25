Osborn Nweze Umahi Praises Father, David Nweze Umahi as he clocks a year older

Osborn Nweze Umahi, son of Nigeria’s current Minister of Works, David Nweze Umahi, expressed profound admiration for his father on his 61st birthday today July 25.

In a heartfelt tribute, Osborn celebrated his father as “the wisest and greatest of men” and credited all his accomplishments to his father’s influence.

“Everything I am today is because of my King David. Happy birthday to my great-father. The wisest and greatest of men,” Osborn Nweze wrote, lauding his father’s brilliance, hard work, and exceptional parenting.

Osborn Nweze Umahi, a significant figure in his own right, holds key positions in his family’s business enterprises. As the Managing Director of Brass Oil & Construction and Chairman of Osborn Lapalm Group of Companies, Osborn Nweze has established himself as a formidable leader and entrepreneur.

Despite his privileged background, Osborn Nweze’s journey is a testament to his determination and personal drive. He has not only upheld his family’s legacy but also inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.

David Nweze Umahi: A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

David Nweze Umahi’s career is marked by remarkable achievements in both political and engineering arenas.

Currently serving as Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Umahi has been recognized as one of the top-performing ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

His tenure as governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2023 was distinguished by significant infrastructural development, including the construction of over 20 flyovers.

Umahi’s engineering expertise and effective governance have earned him widespread admiration. His appointment as the first Igbo Minister of Works in Nigeria’s history underscores the federal government’s commitment to meritocracy and inclusivity.

With 30 years of engineering experience and as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Umahi’s qualifications for the role are impeccable.

His leadership in Ebonyi State demonstrated his ability to overcome economic challenges and deliver substantial infrastructure projects, improving living standards in one of Nigeria’s poorest states.

Since assuming office as Minister of Works, Umahi has spearheaded numerous infrastructure projects, including the successful reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after extensive maintenance. His efforts to address Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits have earned him accolades nationwide.

A Unifying Figure in Nigeria’s Development

David Umahi’s selection as Minister of Works represents a shift towards competence and expertise in political appointments. His ability to bridge political, religious, and ethnic divides positions him as a unifying figure in Nigeria’s development landscape.

The federal government’s awarding of the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway project has further cemented Umahi’s reputation as a dedicated and effective leader. His hands-on approach and frequent site inspections underscore his commitment to delivering quality infrastructure across the country.

David Umahi’s tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Works exemplifies the transformative potential of skilled and dedicated leadership, heralding a new era of infrastructural development under President Tinubu’s administration.