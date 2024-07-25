NABU, HP to Empower 25m African Children on Digital Literacy

Emma Okonji

NABU, a tech-enabled publisher of multilingual books, providing children with quality, culturally relevant, bilingual stories has collaborated with HP to empower African children, Nigeria inclusive with digital learning skills by 2030.

Announcing the initiative during the unveiling of the Lagos lab, Country Head/Director, HP Computing and Printing in Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika, noted that on the global scene, NABU had been in partnership with HP since 2021, and that HP has given strong support to NABU’s global vision since then.

“HP has supported NABU vision globally. Together, we have launched Creative Labs in Rwanda, the Philippines and Nigeria and have also rolled out literacy offerings in Haiti, Rwanda, Kenya, Romania and the Philippines. Now we are embarking on a six-year plan across Africa aiming to reach 25 million children by 2030,” Asika said.

Global Director of Operations NABU, Cuthbert Ayodeji Onikute, said the firm seeks to reach and impact school children in Africa with a quality multilingual book formats that will enhance their learning processes.

“NABU is a tech enabled publisher of multilingual books, providing children with high quality, culturally relevant bilingual stories. Our framework is based on best practices to foster children’s reading and language development and ensuring equitable access to educational resources.

“We also train local creators to publish books in languages where they do not exist, ensuring every child has free access to the books they need to learn to read. Our mission is to ensure every child can read and learn through storytelling and technology,” he added.

Onikute further disclosed that over 7.5 million children have been reached

Providing more insights, Country Manager, Nigeria, NABU, Olushola Aromokun, disclosed that NABU would continue to provide its contents through the mobile app available on Android and IOS, the NABU Web Reader, and printed books distributed through partnership with schools, community centres, and libraries.

According to him, NABU currently offers books in three major Nigeria languages, which include 40 Igbo/English books, 30 Hausa/English books and 20 Yoruba/English books.