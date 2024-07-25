Farmers/Herders Clash: Livestock Reforms C’ttee to Submit Report to Tinubu in Two Weeks

•Promises lasting solutions to conflicts, associated crises

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The Livestock Reforms Committee will submit its report to President Bola Tinubu within the next two weeks.

Co-Chairman of the Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, who disclosed this on Wednesday evening after updating President Tinubu on the committee’s activities at the State House, Abuja, assured Nigerians that the committee’s recommendations will provide a lasting solution to the lingering conflicts between farmers and herders.

Jega, who was in the company of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, also said the report will add tremendous value to the livestock sector and mitigate associated crises.

He acknowledged the challenges, but emphasized that the committee is focused on getting it right, highlighting the readiness of various stakeholders in the livestock sector to partner and engage in ensuring sustainable solutions.

Jega, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emphasized that successful implementation will require collaboration among stakeholders, but he is hopeful about the prospects for lasting solutions.

“We think that maximum in the next two weeks, we should be able to present a report to Mr. President, from which then we can begin the process of actual implementation.

“I believe that the challenges have been many, and I will not say it is not going to be difficult. It will be difficult, but it is not impossible to actually get it right and I know that all the members of the committee are focused in terms of ensuring that we get this thing right.

“So Nigerians should expect from our committee recommendations that, if successfully implemented, could add tremendous value in terms of achieving those defined objectives, of opening up the opportunities in the livestock sector and also helping mitigate crisis and conflicts which are associated with this sector.

“Certainly, I have, personally, very high hopes in terms of what value the work of our committee will add, but we are a committee to guide implementation, we are not the implementers. A range of stakeholders have to be mobilized so that we’ll all join hands in order to ensure successful implementation of these reform measures.

“I’m very happy, from what I have seen so far about the readiness of a multiplicity of stakeholders in all the value chain in the livestock sector, who are willing and ready to partner and to engage and to ensure that we have sustainable solutions to the challenges that are traditionally associated with this sector.

“Nigerians can expect a comprehensive report that will guide the implementation of reform measures, paving the way for a more peaceful and productive livestock sector”, he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, expressed excitement and optimism about President Tinubu’s bold initiative on livestock reforms praising the appointment of Professor Attahiru Jega as co-chair, citing his integrity and commitment.

Kyari revealed that the President is anxious for the initiative to take off, and a new ministry has been created to oversee its implementation immediately after the committee submits its report.

He emphasized the enormous potential of the livestock sector, citing wealth creation, job creation, and nutrition for food security. He also highlighted the initiative’s goal of mitigating conflicts between herders and farmers.

The Minister expressed confidence that the report will yield immediate, short-term, and long-term solutions to the challenges facing the livestock industry.

The committee’s recommendations aim to open up opportunities in the livestock sector while addressing conflicts.