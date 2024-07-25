At National Extractives Dialogue, NEITI Urges Nigeria to Eliminate Gas Flaring by 2025

•Predicts upsurge in country’s energy demand

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday urged the federal government to work towards eliminating gas flaring by 2025, but stressed that the phenomenon had reduced by at least 50 per cent in the last few years.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Ogbonnaya Orji made the remarks at the 3rd National Extractive Dialogue tagged: “Gas Flare Reduction: Catalyst for Accelerating Nigeria’s Path to Net Zero Emission and Sustainable Development”.

The event which took place in Abuja was organised by Spaces for Change (S4C) in collaboration with NEITI and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and was supported by the Ford Foundation.

Orji stated that the programme offered stakeholders a constructive platform to discuss means of propelling gas flare-down, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable development in host communities.

“With the United Nations’ projection of Nigeria’s population to rise to over 260 million in 2030 and over 400 million by 2050, which is just 10 years away from our country’s net zero target of 2060, NEITI predicts an upsurge in Nigeria’s energy demand that may surpass 47 per cent projected global increase by the same period in 2050.

“Data also indicated that gas flare has reduced by about 50 per cent by 2021. Though this is a remarkable improvement, we must strive to meet our country’s target of 100 per cent gas flare elimination by 2025 which is just one year away and six years away from global commitment of 2030,” Orji said.

NEITI said it recognised that Nigeria needed to position itself as the technology frontier to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie in the energy transition journey especially as relates to gas production, utilisation, gas flaring and carbon emission reduction.

The opportunities, it said, are in the areas of investments in technology and innovation that will ensure a ‘Just Transition’ to net zero emission by 2060.

Having identified natural gas as its transition fuel, Orji , who was represented by NEITI’s Director (Technical), Dieter Bassey, stressed that with over 200 trillion cubic feet, Nigeria has the largest gas reserves in Africa and the 9th largest in the world.

He advocated that stringent measures should be put in place with a plan that has clear timelines for delivery of Nigeria’s gas flare elimination programme.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Spaces for Change (S4C), Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, said that in a world increasingly focused on sustainability, Nigeria stands at a critical juncture with its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

“The journey to a just transition is not one we undertake lightly. It demands the collective efforts of policymakers, industry leaders, academics, civil society, and community representatives—all of whom are present here today.

“The stakes are high. Gas flaring has far-reaching socio-economic and environmental impacts, particularly on our host communities. It exacerbates global warming, leads to economic losses, and squanders potential power generation resources.

“However, it is within our power to change this narrative. By reducing gas flaring, we can significantly cut our carbon emissions, unlock economic value, and foster sustainable development that benefits all Nigerians,” she stated

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, and Ibemanaweri of Ekpetiama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Bubawaye Dakolo Agada IV, stated that gas flaring still poses a significant threat to the lives of people of the Niger Delta. “Most of us have not seen any sign of reduction in gas flaring so far,” he said.

Also speaking , the Minister of State, Dr Adekunle Salako, stated that while a few international oil companies and other operators were heeding the call of government for reduction of flaring in gas-related activities, most international oil companies were misusing their sectors to cause harm.

“Our partners in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have a responsibility to lead from the front to support the future of Nigeria to end gas flaring,” he stated.