Plateau Stakeholders Reiterate Call for State Police

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Stakeholders in Plateau State have called for the establishment of state police, emphasising that implementation is a crucial measure to addressing the region’s security challenges.

This call was made at a round table discussion on “Peaceful and Just Societies: State Police as the Sentinel of Plateau,” organised by JISRA in partnership with Tearfund and the Plateau Peace Building Agency. The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including security actors, policy makers, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders in peace and security.

Discussions focused on preventing political interference in state police, setting up an independent state police service commission, and ensuring sustainable funding through mechanisms like state security trust funds

In his opening remarks JISRA Country Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Jude Likita, emphasised the importance of the round table discussion, describing it as a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Highlighting the alliance formed by Mensen Meteen Missie, Tearfund NL/ Tearfund UK, and others through the JISRA program, which aims to promote Freedom of Religious belief.

He said: “The question of whether state police should be adopted is not the issue; the focus is on how it can be practically implemented in states that adopt it.”

Advocacy Manager for Tearfund, Mr. Ben Osawe, emphasised the historical significance of the round table, referencing past efforts such as the 2006 Danmadi Committee and the 2012 Civil Society Panel on the Review of Nigeria Police.

He said: “It is clear that there is a critical need not only for a review but also for the sophistication of the context in terms of crime, violence, and activities of non-state actors.”

He expressed confidence that the event would lead to the development of “the first rule book on state policing in Nigeria.

In her goodwill message, Director General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Julie Sanda, commended the collaborative efforts of JISRA, Tearfund and the PPBA in organising the round table. She highlighted the importance of this initiative in addressing the region’s security challenges and fostering sustainable peace.

Sanda expressed optimism that the discussions would contribute significantly to creating a robust framework for state policing, ensuring it is effective, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of local communities.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, representing Langtang North-Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Daniel Nanbol, emphasised the constitutional duty to ensure the security and welfare of the people as per Section 14, Subsection 2d of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

He said: “As representatives of the people of Plateau State, it is part of our responsibility to ensure that we go by what is clearly stated: security and welfare of the people is the fundamental objective of government.”

In his keynote address, Professor Ezekiel Gaya Best from the University of Jos highlighted the historical context and current challenges of the Nigeria Police Force. He proposed measures to ensure the effectiveness and fairness of state police, including preventing misuse by state executives, considering local conflict resolution mechanisms, and transparent recruitment processes.

He said:”The steps taken by the government at different levels of legislation suggest that we should be discussing the modalities of its operation. It is possible to have a state that is peaceful and just with a police force that is effective, functional, funded, and independent of the control of the governor.”