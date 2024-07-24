  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

NBBF Unveils D’Tigress’ Final Roster for Paris 2024 

Sport | 6 hours ago

*The Afrobasket champions in final warm-up clash with Japan Tonight

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) released the final 12-player roster of the country’s glory-seeking senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Leading the squad expectedly are the trio of veteran Ezinne Kalu, Amy Okonkwo and Promise Amukamara. These players formed the soul of the team to the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Others in the squad under the watch of experienced Coach, Rena Wakama, include; Elizabeth Balogun, Nicole Enabosi, ⁠Murjanatu Musa and Ifunaya Okoro.

Pallas Kunayi, ⁠Blessing Ejiofor, Olaoluwatomi  Taiwo, ⁠Lauren Ebo and Adebola Adeyeye complete the roster.

Meanwhile, the D’Tigress  will engage Japan in their last warm up game tonight at 8pm before kicking off their Paris 2024 Olympic Games Group B adventure on Monday, July 29 against Australia.

D’Tigress who will play this final warm up match against Japan  in Lille, France, have  been preparing and training hard in Germany.

Although the first two test matches played  against Germany and Serbia have not produced the desired effect as they lost both matches, basketball aficionados were quick to insist that the team was still in the works.

The reigning Afrobasket champions will play France (August  1) and Canada August  4) in their other Group B matches in the group phase of the Games.

