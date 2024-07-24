Demolition of Late Saraki Property: Counsels  Petition Police over Breach of Court Order by Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Counsels to the family of late Olusola Saraki has petitioned the Kwara State Commissioner of Police(CP), Mr. Victor Olaiya, over breach of court order on the demolished building of the late politician by the state government.

The property is owned by the late former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki and located at Ilofa Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ilorin.

In a letter by one of the counsels supporting the Lead Counsel, Dr. Akin Onigbinde, dated July 18, 2024, Abdul Azeez Ayodeji Ibrahim, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday said that, “the state government went to demolish the structures and buildings thereon the land since about 40 years ago while the suit is still pending and not finally determined or struck out by the Court.”

The petition said: “In the suit no: KWS/112/2021 of Asa Investments Limited and 1 or v. Governor of Kwara State and 4 ors, the Claimants in the suit mentioned complained of breach of order of Honourable Justice A. A. Adebara, The Chief Judge of Kwara State.

“The claim in the suit referred to above is in respect of the plots of land at G.R.A., Ilorin belonging to Late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki on which buildings known and called Ile Arugbo.

“The plots of land and the buildings thereon were to be demolished by the Kwara State Government sometimes in the year, 2021 on the alleged revocation of the plots of land without notice of revocation issued and served on the family of the said Late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and consequently, the above named suit was instituted and commenced against the Kwara State Governor among other defendants including Inspector General of Police as 5” defendant”.

The petition added: “While in Court an interim order of injunction was granted against all the defendants including the Inspector General of Police restraining them from doing anything on the plots of land now subject matter of the suit pending the hearing and final determination of the suit.

“In addition to the said interim order of injunction the then Attorney General of Kwara State in person of Salman Jawondo, SAN made an undertaking on behalf of the Governor of Kwara State not to do or engage in doing anything on the land till the final determination of the suit mentioned above.

“To the surprise of the claimants, the agents and servants of the Governor of Kwara State were seen this morning, Tuesday, the 13” day of July, 2024 demolishing the structures and buildings thereon the land since about 40 years ago while the suit is till pending and not finally determined or struck out by the Court.

“In view of the above elucidations and the fact that the claimants and their family members are law abiding citizens who have restrained themselves from taking law into their hands urge us to lodge this urgent complaint before this humble office to avoid acts capable of breaching public peace and disorder in Ilorin.

“We solicit your official intervention in this lawless act of the Kwara State Government by calling on the Governor of Kwara State to order and stop his acts of demolishing the structures/buildings on the plots of land in dispute pending the hearing and determination of the pending suit.

“Acts of lawlessness and breach of order of competent Court of Law are least expected of Executive Governor of State, Laws Makers and Law Enforcement Agents.”