Dantsoho: Speedy Rehabilitation of Port Infrastructure Across Nigeria my Topmost Priority

Eromosele Abiodun

The newly appointed Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has identified the speedy rehabilitation of dilapidated port infrastructure across the nation as his topmost priority.

Dantsoho, who stated this during an unscheduled visit to Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) in Lagos yesterday, also vowed to collaborate with port stakeholders in a bid to deliver efficient services at the nation’s seaports.

According to the NPA helmsman, adequate port infrastructure and robust collaboration with stakeholders will enable the nation’s seaports attain improved revenue generation through efficiency and productivity.

Speaking to the press during the visit Dantsoho reteirated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mandated the Authority to deliver efficient port services and improved industry outcomes, adding that his management team is poised to do that as quickly as possible.

“With the kind of backing we have from the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola CON, I want to assure stakeholders that the much-talked about reconstruction of Tin Can Ports Complex will move from rhetoric to action,” he remarked.

Dantsoho equally observed that port competitiveness is dependent on sound infrastructure and assured that the NPA will deliver on that necessity as soon as possible to better service Nigeria’s domestic cargo needs and those of landlocked neighbouring nations.

Abubakar Dantsoho, who was recently appointed as Managing Director of NPA assumes the role with over 25 years hands-on operational experience at the Authority.