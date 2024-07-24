Akpabio Apologises to Natasha over ‘Night Club’ Comment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has apologised to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, over some uncomplimentary remarks he made about her on the floor of the Senate last week.

Akpabio had told Akpoti-Uduaghan not to speak like she was in a “night club” after she spoke without first being recognised by the senate president.

Speaking, Akpabio said he would never intentionally denigrate any woman, adding that his phone and that of his wife had been bombarded with calls and text messages, most of them insults.

An obviously remorseful Akpabio said “I will not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women. Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you.

“The interest shown in the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward.

“Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media.”

Akpabio also denied social media posting which claimed that he had “numerous girlfriends,” saying, “I have only one wife and she is enough for me.”

Meanwhile, the two chambers have adjourned plenary to September 17 to enable the federal lawmakers proceed on their usually long annual vacation.

Both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, announced the adjournment after yesterday’s plenary.