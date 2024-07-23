  • Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024

REA, Havenhill Sign MoU to Deploy 250mw Decentralised Energy

Business | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s energy sector, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria and Havenhill Synergy Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy up to 250mw of Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE).

Managing Director of REA, Abba Aliyu, highlighted the significance of the MoU, describing it as a landmark,  a statement from Havenhill stated.

“The Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) model aims to provide developers with a platform to become utility companies where they can be able to  attract investment to deploy mini grids.

“These developers have the capacity and track record to not only deliver mini grids but to manage large portfolios of projects as well as scale up. This MoU demonstrates our commitment to roll-out this RESCOs model… We look forward to this mutually beneficial partnership,” Aliyu said.

With the collaboration, Havenhill said it will be deploying and operating up to 250mw DRE projects including Interconnected Mini-grids (IMGs), isolated mini-grids, commercial and industrial (C&I) solutions and agricultural solutions across rural and peri-urban areas.

Chief Executive of Havenhill Synergy, Olusegun Odunaiya, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that electricity remains the backbone of the company’s infrastructure.

“Havenhill is committed to this cause. With our track record in the energy access space and footprints in the commercial & industrial sector and other utility scale-up initiatives, we will collaborate effectively with REA to fulfil this mandate and make Nigeria a better place to live in,” Odunaiya stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.