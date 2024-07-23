Olam Agri Partners Kwara to Empower Agri-Extension Officers

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Olam Agri in Nigeria’s Integrated Feed & Protein Business has carried out a two-day Agri-Extension Capacity Building Workshop to empower agricultural extension agents and officers in Kwara State.

The capacity building workshop, which was carried out in Ilorin with the collaboration of the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture last week, trained 118 agric extension officers.

Top-ranking officials from the state government that graced the workshop included the Commissioner of Agriculture, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Funke Sokoya and others who provided support for the workshop.

Thomas used the workshop to reiterate the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable practices.

She stated: “We are committed to supporting our agricultural extension agents, who are critical in empowering our farmers. This workshop provides them with the necessary tools and knowledge to deliver effective extension services, particularly in soybean production.”

The Vice President of Manufacturing and Technical Services at Olam Agri, Mr. Seyi Adesomi, stressed the importance of this empowerment.

Adesomi said: “This workshop equips extension agents with the necessary skills to train farmers on essential practices like sustainable agriculture, post-harvest loss reduction, and farm mechanization.”