Hundred Engaged, As Construction Work Advances at Kwara Hotel

The Kwara State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT), Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, has conducted a facility tour of the Kwara Hotel, a hospitality industry that is currently undergoing massive remodeling to meet international standards.

Between 150 and 350 people, mostly Kwarans, are fully engaged in the construction works which have seen the hotel undergo unprecedented facility upgrades and expansions.

A statement by the Press Secretary in the BIT, Taibat Baba, Tuesday revealed that Yusuf-Adelodun, led reporters round the facility in Ilorin, saying work has exceeded 25 per cent target that the ministry gave the contractor for this particular period, commending Craneburg Construction Company for a well done job.

“The work done so far has actually exceeded our initial timeline. From the ministry’s assessment, this work has already reached 25 per cent completion. Initially, it was supposed to be at 20 per cent at this time. So the contractor is moving fast, and they are doing their work efficiently,” she said.

“In the next few months, we hope it will move faster. So we are within the timeline.

“The decision to remodel Kwara Hotel is because it is a real legacy of Kwarans. Anybody who lives here knows the significance of Kwara Hotel, and His Excellency made a wise decision in turning it around in a manner never seen before.

“This is a completely new facility in terms of what is going in there. You can see the quality yourself. From what you can see, there is a central cooling system for each of the units. There is an automated fire system, an automated DMS system, and you can also see a solar component to power the hotel.

“This means that if there is no light from the national grid or the generators are not working (because we have more than three generators that will service this hotel), you will still be able to have light and maintain the operations of the hotel without any interruption.”

The commissioner commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for thinking it wise to refurbish the hotel, which she noted is of high importance to the state.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that the hotel renders great services to be able to meet international standards,” she said.

The Project Manager, Craneburg Construction Company, Mohammed Yamout, for his part, said their firm is reputed for international standards and will not deliver anything short of the required standards in the execution of the project.

Mohammed said the company is working round the clock to deliver their work within the stipulated period, adding that what is being done is as good as delivering a completely new hotel fitted with the best accessories.

“Whether in the demolition or the rebuilding, everything we do is of international standard. We ensure a good high quality in the execution of mechanical, electrical and the cooling system, among other features and designs. Many of the fixtures were never there before.

“Our contract has 24 months for delivery, starting from January 2024. We are doing our best and in line with the agreement. It is our promise to deliver it within the shortest time possible,” Mohammed stated.

The commissioner similarly conducted journalists round the Innovation Hub, which she said seeks to promote ICT startups technology skills among the youth as envisioned by Governor AbdulRazaq.

The ICT Innovation Hub is at the completion stage, she said, adding that it should be ready by the fourth quarter of the year.

“Already, we have a partnership with IHS Tower. As you can see from the top, the project is taking shape as envisioned by His Excellency,” she said.

“It is a one-of-its-kind facility in the country. It can operate totally off-grid because of the solar system embedded into it.

“The project will attract start-up and technological companies into the state. We look forward to having companies like IHS Towers, Google, and others to be here. This will promote ease of doing business and create job opportunities for more than 10,000 young people.”