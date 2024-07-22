Tribute: Celebrating Sen Gbenga Ashafa’s Impact, Dedication at 69

By Basheer Tosin Ashafa

July 22nd is Gbenga Ashafa’s day. In celebrating his life’s journey, I find it to be an honour and a privilege to reflect on his contributions to society over three decades. For a man who has spent more than half of his eventful life in the service of people, state, and country, July 22nd has never been just another birthday anniversary. It is a day set aside for the celebration of his excellence, dedication, and commitment to public service. I am often reminded of his big shoes and the fact that he has distinguished himself as a public administrator, whose impact on Lagos State and the federal front remains indelible. His public service journey, when examined through the lens of his various roles, showcases a career marked by efficiency, change, and significant process improvements. As Executive Secretary, and later Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, he brought about policies that streamlined operations surrounding the issuance of title documents and enhanced service delivery in land administration.

His tenure as Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District (2011 – 2019) was an interesting period. During his two terms, he was not only a legislator but a forward-thinking leader. He sponsored bills and motions that addressed critical issues and worked to bring about positive change for his constituents. His role in sponsoring the first cohort of young energy professionals into the Lagos Energy Academy (in partnership with Siemens) is evidence of his devotion to youth empowerment and encouraging innovation. The weekly empowerment programmes at his constituency office on CMD Road in the Ikosi area were moments of bonding and sharing. I saw the genuineness of empathy as he gave artisans, technicians, widows, trade unions, orphans, and other vulnerable groups of people various tools of trade to either start businesses or boost their existing ones. I think that his devotion to MSMEs underscored his belief in the potential of every Nigerian to contribute to societal development, no matter how little their capacity in the present.

As MD / CEO of the Federal Housing Authority (2020 – 2024), his leadership was instrumental in revamping FHA’s estates, providing quality housing, and enhancing the living standards of Nigerians. He wasn’t all about brick and mortar development but about building communities and creating environments where families could thrive. His focus on sustainability and long-term planning ensured that these estates would benefit and serve generations to come.

Since stepping back from public service in 2024 to embrace his roles as a grandfather, loyal party man, and philanthropist, my father has continued to exemplify the spirit of service. His philanthropic endeavors have touched many lives and reaffirmed his dedication to creating a better society. Whether through educational scholarships, healthcare initiatives, or community development projects, his work and donations have continued to make a difference where it matters most. His involvement in various charitable causes showcases his longstanding belief in the power of giving back and supporting those in need.

As his son, I am immensely proud of his public service record and the enduring impact of his work. Senator Gbenga Ashafa is a man whose life’s work continues to inspire and uplift those around him. His journey is far from over, and I firmly believe that his wealth of experience and dedication to service will see him continue to contribute to Nigeria’s progress in even greater capacities. Happy Birthday, Dad. Your legacy is not just in the positions you have held but in the lives you have touched. Here’s to many more years of health, happiness, and continued service to our beloved nation. May your journey of impact and service continue to inspire us all to strive for excellence and to make meaningful contributions to our communities and country. Most important of all, as my father, you’ll always have my honour, profound respect, and admiration.

*Basheer is Senator Ashafa’s son. He writes from Lagos