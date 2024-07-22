Tinubu Govt is Intentional in all Policies, Says Akume

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has disclosed that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one that is intentional in all of its policies which are driven with the aim of inclusivity.



He said this can be seen in the subsidy removal policy, local government allocation autonomy, students loan scheme and the review of salaries to N70,000 minimum wage for the organized labour.



Akume stated this at weekend in Abuja during the second graduation and prize giving day of Hands and Mind Integrated Schools, as well as the launching of the school’s maiden magazine.



Represented by his Special Adviser, Prof. Bernard Babatunde, Akume stated that the government is making very serious moves to be able to establish existing policies so that the country can stand on firm ground that can move it forward.



His words: “The government is one of intentionality, hence the subsidy removal, LG allocation autonomy, and very soon, even the election to be conducted will be done directly by INEC or some other bodies constituted.

“Now, in the educational sector, before the government came in, they promised autonomy and that is already ongoing. The government has reviewed salaries of the organized labour. So, it’s a government of intentional policies.



“If you do not have these policies established and operationalized, the nation will continue to work on sharp sand and one day we will sink completely into it. We are making serious moves to establish existing policies so that the country can stand on firm ground.



“In terms of education, the government is doing very well and there are quite a number of things like the students loan scheme which had never been operationalized and this is an opportunity to equalise all humans.”

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, said education is the responsibility of all and the government needs the collaboration of the private sector to ensure that access for all is created