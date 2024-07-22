Residents of Makurdi Lament as Flood Sacks Many Settlements

George Okoh h in Makurdi

A three-day heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, flooding over a thousand house. The flood destroyed houses, roads and farms in the areas affected.

The areas badly affected include the media village Achusa, Jerome Hwande Street, Ankpa Quarters extension, Ankpa Ward by Demekpe, Living Faith Church, Naka Road, behind Customary Court of Appeal, opposite first gate Benue State University, Gboko Road, Federal University of Agriculture Road North-bank Makurdi and behind Modern Market.



Other areas affected include, Wurukum Roundabout, Logo1 Akpehe Vilage, Ide Village, opposite zone 4 Police Headquarters and Kasho Village along Otukpo, Makurdi.

A resident of Achusa Community, Mr. Henry Iorkase, lamented the devastating effect of the flood.

He said the flood has destroyed properties in the settlement and asked government to come to the aide of the residents by opening up the drainages and access roads.



Another resident of Kighir Community, along Naka Road Makurdi, Mr. Benjamin Apaa, disclosed that the devastation caused by the rain is unimaginable, maintaining that it would take the affected households time to recover from the damage done by the rain.

He urged government at all levels as well as good spirited individuals and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the affected people.

He said the rain started at about 8pm on Thursday and continued throughout Friday, till Saturday afternoon.

“We have suffered heavy damage. Our foodstuffs have been destroyed, many fences brought down by the terrestrial rain. My house has been taken over by water,” he lamented.



Another victim, Honourable Mercy Ameh, said that some of the affected residents had begun moving out of the affected areas.

She maintained that the 1.5 km drainage constructed and commissioned by the federal government could not help as the channel was not properly constructed to empty water into the canal.

According to Ameh, “We thought that the drainage system would help, but it further worsened the situation. We are calling on government to come to our aid because as it is now, we don’t know what will happen next.

“We don’t know when the rain will stop or give a break. The damage are too much for us to bear.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Flood Technical Committee led by the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Mr. James Iorpuu has embarked on assessment of communities affected by flood in Makurdi caused by heavy downpour.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection, the SEMA boss stated that the exercise was to map out areas and households affected by the flood for immediate intervention.

He maintained that Benue SEMA has earlier had advocacy to flood prone areas, appealing to the people still living on river banks to evacuate to safer areas, applauding Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State for his proactive measures to mitigate the effects of flood on Benue people and to proffer durable solutions to the perennial flood in the state.

The assessment was carried out at Rice Mill Wadata, Idye River Basin at Kir Village, Achusa Village, Kanshio New Layout, Drainage System at George Akume Road, Iorhon and Logo II, Dunamis opposite Benue State University, Gyado Villa, Kyabis Hotel, and Kucha along Gboko road all in Makurdi.

The 2024 Flood Technical Committee comprises Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ministry of Works Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change among others.