Ex-Governorship Candidate Warns against Politicians Who Offer Money during Elections

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A former governorship candidate for Action Alliance in Anambra State, Ben Etiaba, has warned Nigerians to reject politicians who offer financial gratification during elections if they must get the leadership right moving forward.

Etiaba gave the warning yesterday in Enugu State at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting and inauguration of new executives of the Zenith Environmental and Social Protection Network (Zespronet), a non-governmental organisation.

In his keynote address, Etiaba said that Nigeria has not had credible leaders over the years because the electorate is always on the lookout for aspirants who offer money rather than individuals who are committed to delivering quality representation.

According to him, “We have a leadership problem in Nigeria but the followership problem is even bigger.

“We have allowed politicians who deploy excess ill-gotten wealth and are concerned about enriching themselves when they get in to take over the political space.”

Speaking further, he noted that for far too long, elections in Nigeria have been contested based on religion and ethnicity rather than on ideologies, adding that all political parties in Nigeria are the same with the only difference in the individual candidates running for elections.

Earlier in his address, the International President of Zespronet, Eke Uguru, said that the organisation would explore ways of assisting its members and communities to cushion the effects of poor governance that has brought untold economic hardship to the people.

“We will take a fresh look at developing a Zespronet business module that will start harnessing in real terms the huge economic potentials we individually can bring to the table, this will be a priority,” he said.

Uguru, who was represented by the National President of the organisation, George Ukaegbu, said that he and his executives remain committed to addressing issues of global warming in the South-east, and adding value to universities in the region and beyond.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to the outgoing President of Zespronet, Boris Emeka, and his executives.