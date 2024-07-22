Ex -Federal Perm Sec Sues for Better Funding of Public Educational Institutions

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, has sued for better funding of public educational institutions in the country, saying most of the schools are in the worst state of dilapidation.

Aliyu also claimed that most public schools lack the necessary facilities for teaching and learning resulting in poorly prepared students.

The PS, who spoke at the 40th anniversary of the 1984 set of Government Secondary School Kontagora, lamented that teachers in public schools are poorly remunerated, a development that does not make them to put in their best in the teaching of their students.

“As a result of the decay in our educational system, most parents now take their children to private schools or institutions abroad,”Aliyu said.After improving the funding of the schools, Aliyu said a monitoring mechanism should be put in place to ensure monies released are not diverted.

Specifically, the former permanent secretary urged the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, to place renovation of schools in the state on his priority list because “most of them are nothing to write home about.”

He also challenged Alumni Associations in the state to assist in renovating dilapidated schools, insisting that: “We cannot leave everything for the government.”

President of the alumni association, Professor Abdullahi Idris, commended members for contributing to the upgrading of infrastructures in the school.

Professor Idris disclosed that the association has been supporting families of deceased members in addition to organising regular lectures and symposia.

A compendium on the school was also launched at the event.