Advertising Practitioners Urged to Mobilize Nigerians Towards Embracing CNG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the weekend called on members of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), to leverage their platforms and creativity to galvanize Nigerians Towards accepting the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cheaper and more sustainable energy source.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the 51st Annual General Assembly/Congress of the association with the theme, “Breaking the Mould: Creativity and National Development,” Idris, who was represented by the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, described the Advertising industry as a driver of growth and therefore appealed to the players not only to influence consumer behavior but also to assist the government in mobilizing the entire population towards collective goal.

While admitting that the rising cost of transportation is a significant burden on the average Nigerian, Idris stated that the Presidential CNG Initiative offers a promising solution capable of reducing transportation costs by more than 50%.

Earlier in his welcome address, the outgoing of the association, Mr. Steve Babaeko had commended the Federal Government for the respect accorded the industry and pledged on behalf of AAAN to always remain committed to issues related to national growth.