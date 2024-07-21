‘The Man Died’: A Celebration of Wole Soyinka’s Defiant Activism

Vanessa Obioha was among those who attended the special screening of ‘The Man Died,’ a Zuri24 Media production that honoured the iconic playwright and political

activist Wole Soyinka as part of his 90th birthday celebrations.

She brings snapshots from the special event .

The well-heeled guests who recently gathered at Alliance Française (Mike Adenuga Centre) in Ikoyi for a special screening of ‘The Man Died,’ a film based on the iconic playwright Wole Soyinka’s prison memoir of same title, made for an interesting mix. Among them were the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his wife, Bisi, mingling with thespians and musicians.

Dressed in a senator outfit, Fayemi, who would typically be surrounded by bodyguards, seemed at ease, sharing handshakes and hugs. At one point, actor Yemi Sodimu joined the Forward Slide Band – whose music welcomed guests to an evening of merriment and reverence for the iconic Soyinka – singing melodiously as the governor moved to the rhythm.

Notable figures in media and arts like Joke Silva, Gbemi Shasore, Kadaria Ahmed, Norbert Young, Bimbo Oloyede, Tajudeen Adepetun, Toni Kan, Toyin Akinosho, Kunle Afolayan, and Bolane Austen-Peters, among others were in attendance. Academics like Prof. Awam Amkpa, who directed the film, and Prof. Ikechukwu Obiaya of Pan Atlantic University were also present. The Lagos State government was represented by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka. Shehu Sani, the Nigerian politician and activist was also in attendance as well as the polymath and poet Chief Kayode Aderinokun and the economist Tilewa Adebajo. Royalty was represented by the Oniru of Iruland Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, who arrived with his entourage. Of course, there were the hosts of the evening, the i-Represent International Documentary Film Festival (iREP) organisers-Femi Odugbemi, Makin Soyinka, Jahman Anikulapo and Theo Lawson. Each of them was busy, welcoming guests and ensuring that drinks and canapés flowed generously (it would have been sacrilegious if no wine was served at this gathering).

As this eclectic mix of personalities mingled and bantered, taking photos, one thing was clear: they embodied the essence of Soyinka, who turned 90 on July 13. This gathering in honour of his 90th birthday highlighted his vast influence over the years, drawing people from various walks of life. Whether as a playwright, essayist, advocate of good governance, or rights activist, these individuals represented the qualities for which Soyinka is renowned.

Under the evening sky, these mortals interacted as one, eschewing class or ethnic bias. Much of this unity was captured in the film ‘The Man Died,’ which narrated Soyinka’s resilient spirit during his imprisonment at the period of the Nigerian civil war. The two-hour film, with Wale Ojo playing Soyinka, portrayed him as a rights activist and a detribalised Nigerian whose main goal was to put an end to the war, irrespective of ethnicity. Whether hanging out with friends at open bars, drinking and sharing a casual smoke, or in prison interacting with inmates, Soyinka was simply one of us, fighting for justice for the ordinary man.

‘The Man Died’ serves as iREP’s tribute to the Nobel laureate. Its trailer was first shown at the 2024 festival, which set aside two days to honour the activist. Despite Soyinka’s many notable roles, iREP’s choice to focus on his activism aligned with the festival’s theme, ‘Righting the Future.’

“He is a symbol that the young people need to emulate. The capacity to question authority must come pari passu with a personal commitment to the future of that entity called Nigeria,” said Odugbemi in an earlier interview with THISDAY. His company, Zuri24 Media produced ‘The Man Died.’

In an era where activism often unfolds on social media, ‘The Man Died’ reminds us of the enduring dedication required to fight for justice.

“Justice is justice regardless of what the colour of the victim is,” Amkpa noted. “My goal is that young people see the writer, the author, and the subject, regardless of ethnicity. What gives him moral clarity is the subject of justice and injustice. To move forward to the new Nigeria, we must think differently.”

Born in 1934 in Abeokuta to Christian parents, Soyinka had barely returned to Nigeria after graduating from the University of Leeds in England when he established an acting company, The 1960 Masks, and wrote the play, ‘A Dance of the Forests,’ produced in 1960, the year Nigeria gained independence. He followed it with other plays such as ‘The Strong Breed’ and ‘Kongi’s Harvest.’

During the Nigerian civil war, Soyinka called for a cease-fire in an article. As a result, he was arrested in 1967, accused of conspiring with the Biafra rebels, and held as a political prisoner for 22 months until 1969.

This era was aptly captured in ‘The Man Died,’ showcasing Soyinka’s defiance and resoluteness during his imprisonment, reflected in the film’s recurring quote, “Death is never the end of a man; fear is,” attributed to his grandfather.

Writer Bode Asiyanbi delicately showcased this fearlessness through historical contexts such as Soyinka’s valiant takeover of a radio station to cancel an election and his brave trip to the eastern region to see Biafran leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. His bravery was balanced by a softer side, as the film explored his relationship with a nurse, Morenike (Segilola Ogidan), and his grief over the loss of his friend, poet Christopher Okigbo, who served in the Biafran army.

Soyinka faced other challenges after his release from prison, but his fearless advocacy for good governance and justice remains a defining trait. This sentiment was shared by many attendees, including Sani, who saw parallels between his own experience and Soyinka’s.

“I can see my own history in Soyinka’s history because I have been through all he has been through. We’ve both been to the Kirikiri and Kaduna prisons. The book he wrote, which was source material for the script of this movie, was written in Kaduna prisons where I come from, and I can see the story and the history as clearly written, and I am so impressed to see it in a movie form.”

As the jazzy sounds of musical artist Kunle Ayo filled the air after the screening, the lessons of ‘The Man Died’ resonated deeply with the attendees. The film serves as a powerful reminder of Soyinka’s fearless fight for justice and the urgent need to right the future. His legacy, celebrated on his 90th birthday, continues to inspire and challenge us to uphold the principles of justice and equality, transcending time and generations.