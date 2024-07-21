Super Falcons Escape Elevator Scare in France

Femi Solaja with agency report

There were palpable fears within the Super Falcons’ camp yesterday morning following a report of a few team members, who experienced a tense moment in France as they prepared for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team had arrived in Bordeaux on Thursday after a training camp in Seville, Spain.

Under the guidance of American head coach Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons were finalizing their strategy for their first Olympic appearance in 16 years.

They concluded their training with a closed-door friendly match against Canada in Malaga. Although Nigeria lost 1-0 in regulation time, they triumphed 5-4 on penalties, as previously agreed regardless of the match’s outcome.

After leaving Spain on Friday, the team landed in Bordeaux via Paris, where they are set to start their Olympic campaign against Brazil on July 25.

In a video posted on Uchenna’s X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, their stay in the hotel took a dramatic turn when players Asisat Oshoala, Kanu, Tochukwu Oluehi, and a few others were trapped in an elevator.

Despite the scare, the players remained calm until they were rescued. One player vowed not to use the elevator again during their stay. After a few minutes, the elevator door was pried open, and the players continued to their rooms on foot.

Meanwhile, four alternate squad members of the team have returned to Nigeria.