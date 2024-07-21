  • Sunday, 21st July, 2024

Natural Gas Remains Key to Unlocking Potential, Says Gas Minister

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said migrating from the use of fossil fuel to the adoption of natural gas as the transition energy of the nation remains key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential.


Ekpo stated this after he received the communiqué of the transition energy summit, in Abuja, noting that efforts were being intensified to bring in adequate conversion kits that would cater for the needs of vehicles transiting to the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).


He added that natural gas was cheaper and cleaner compared to petrol and called for more awareness to improve acceptability for Nigerians.
“A car you will fuel with petrol for N40,000, you can as well do that with as little as N10,000, which is better for our own economy,” he explained.


The minister gave assurance that the policy recommendations contained in the communiqué would be examined and adopted where necessary.
Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Development Agenda Magazine, Paddy Ezeala, said the recommendations in the communique were from the Energy Transition Summit which had views from divergent populations aimed at leading Nigeria on a pathway to smart and sustainable energy transition while also recognising the place of social justice.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.