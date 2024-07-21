Natural Gas Remains Key to Unlocking Potential, Says Gas Minister

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said migrating from the use of fossil fuel to the adoption of natural gas as the transition energy of the nation remains key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential.



Ekpo stated this after he received the communiqué of the transition energy summit, in Abuja, noting that efforts were being intensified to bring in adequate conversion kits that would cater for the needs of vehicles transiting to the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).



He added that natural gas was cheaper and cleaner compared to petrol and called for more awareness to improve acceptability for Nigerians.

“A car you will fuel with petrol for N40,000, you can as well do that with as little as N10,000, which is better for our own economy,” he explained.



The minister gave assurance that the policy recommendations contained in the communiqué would be examined and adopted where necessary.

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Development Agenda Magazine, Paddy Ezeala, said the recommendations in the communique were from the Energy Transition Summit which had views from divergent populations aimed at leading Nigeria on a pathway to smart and sustainable energy transition while also recognising the place of social justice.