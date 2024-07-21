Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation Appoints Hajiya Digil Senior Advisor

The Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation has announced the appointment of Hajiya Aisha Digil to its Board as well as its Senior Advisor for School Feeding, Nutrition, and Food Security Programs.

In a statement issued by the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Ifedinma Nwigwe at the weekend, the Foundation expressed satisfaction with Digil’s “impressive background in leading impactful initiatives and wealth of experience and expertise.”

It expressed the confidence that these would greatly enhance the work of the Foundation to create a better future for the next generation.

“Aisha’s distinguished career includes her pivotal role as the Head and Team Lead of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, where she spearheaded the development of the National Policy on School Feeding.

“Her leadership in designing humanitarian and social programme interventions, coupled with her coordination of the National Assistive Technology Programme highlights her commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable futures for all.

“We are confident that Aisha’s exceptional skills in project management, nutrition, stakeholder engagement, and business analysis will be invaluable assets to Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation,”

“Her dedication and expertise will play a significant role in enhancing our school feeding initiatives and contributing to food security programs

“So, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation is excited to welcome Aisha Digil to our team and looks forward to leveraging her knowledge and passion to further our mission of providing quality education and promoting food security in our communities,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation is a renowned non governmental organisation dedicated to providing quality education and fostering holistic development in young children in displaced settings, host and rural communities.

Through innovative programs and community initiatives, the organisation strives to create a brighter future for the next generation.