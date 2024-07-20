Ugochukwu’s Olympic Dream Shattered as Chelsea Withdraw Player from France’s Squad

The hopes of Lesley Ugochukwu, nephew of former Super Eagles defender Onyekechi Akpam, featuring for the French team in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics are over.

According to a statement on the official website of the French Football Federation, Ugochukwu has left France’s Olympic camp today following a request from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old didn’t make Thierry Henry’s final 18-man squad for the competition but was listed among the four reserves and had been in camp with the rest of the squad

His departure leaves Henry with 21 players and three reserves ahead of his side’s opening match against the United States next Wednesday.

The French Federation have asked the Olympic organizers for permission to replace Ugochukwu and are waiting for a reply.

The future of Ugochukwu has become a talking point recently due to reports stating that Chelsea were ready to let him leave on loan this summer.

The reason he has been recalled from the French Olympics team is unknown yet but it might not be unrelated to deciding his future.