Military Rejigs Ongoing Operations to Tackle Crude Oil Theft

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said it was rejigging ongoing operations in the Niger Delta region to combat crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage.

The DHQ also said that the redesigned strategy is aimed at curbing the menace of crude oil theft through a comprehensive approach.

In a weekly update, the Director Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed that troops deployed to Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, retrieved stolen petroleum products worth seven hundred and forty four million, one hundred and fifty three thousand nine hundred naira, (N744,153,900.00), from oil thieves.

Buba also noted that troops recovered 715, 325 litres of stolen crude oil, and 148,415 litres of illegally refined AGO, adding that 20 perpetrators of oil theft were arrested, while 140 kidnapped hostages were also rescued within the period under review.

He further revealed that troops discovered and dismantled no fewer than 31 illegal refining sites, 11 dugout pits, five boats, 20 storage tanks, 31 cooking ovens, five vehicles, and three mobile phones.

Buba said that troops deployed to other theatres of operations outside the Niger Delta region, killed over 124 terrorists and arrested 200 others within one week.

Giving detail of the rejigged military operations to curb oil theft in Niger Delta, Buba noted that the operations would be conducted through a unified command structure for all security agencies operating in the Niger Delta.

“Additionally, operations would target specific areas that have significant capability to boost crude oil production. The targeted areas includes, but are not limited to enforcing and ensuring transparency by International Oil Companies operating in the region. Others are; ensuring the integrity of the metering systems deployed at flow stations,” he said in the update.

According to him, operations will also embark on the tracking of point of loading to destination point of the crude oil.

The director further said the operations will concentrate on surveillance of the pipelines, jackets and well head to forestall breaches.

He added that overall, operations will galvanise the support of the people of the Niger Delta as well as the stakeholders in the oil sector to support the drive to boost the nations oil production.

“Importantly, operations will ensure prosecution of culprits engaged in crude oil theft,” he said.

Noting that the military is in a good and strong position in the war against terrorist with many terrorist leaders killed, Buba concluded that military operation will continues to focus at providing security and stability for the nation and citizens.