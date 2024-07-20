House Leadership Tours Dangote Refinery

House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas Saturday led lawmakers on a tour of the the 650,000 barrels per day single train Dangote Refinery.

The lawmakers who arrived the refinery located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos at 11am were guided on the tour by the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and top executives of the refinery.

The lawmakers first visited the Landfall where officials of the refinery briefed the House of Representatives delegation, before proceeding to the Fertilizer plant.

The House delegation which included Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and Minority Leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda, are billed to visit the 650,000 barrels per day single train refinery.

The visit is the second visit to the refinery by National Assembly members this year. Senate President Godswill Akpabio had led lawmakers on a tour of the refinery in June.

The House Leadership’s visit is coming ahead of the scheduled commencement of the supply of petrol in August, and at a time the refinery is contending with international oil companies it accused of frustrating needed crude oil supply for production.

It is also sequel to an on going intervention of the House to address the claim that IOCs were frustrating crude oil supply to the refinery.

The refinery, commissioned in 2023 by former president Muhammadu Buhari after years of delay, is the largest single train refinery in the world.